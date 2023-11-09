‘World War II: From The Frontlines’: December Release Set For John Boyega Netflix Docu-Series

One of the documentary series rounding out the year for Netflix is a new British-produced series, World War II: From The Frontlines, landing globally on the streamer on December 7th, 2023.

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis for the new series:

“Featuring powerful first-person stories told by the men and women who fought on all sides of the global conflict. World War II: From the Frontlines is a moving and innovative six part documentary series which plunges the viewer directly onto the frontlines of WW2 in a new way.”

This isn’t Netflix’s first foray into World War II documentaries. They’ve previously released Greatest Events of WWII in Colour, WWII in Color: Road to Victory, and the excellent Five Came Back limited series, which features Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro.

Netflix first unveiled the project alongside two other British unscripted titles, including Fatherhood With My Father: Jack Whitehall and Einstein and the Bomb, back at the Edinburgh TV Festival on August 23rd, 2023.

72 Films is behind the new Netflix series that previously partnered with the streamer on the Jimmy Saville series and Trump: An American Dream. The company has also produced documentaries for the BBC, Paramount, Amazon, Channel 4, National Geographic, and ITV.

The series director is Rob Coldstream (Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain), with executive producers David Glover and Mark Raphael.

Who is Narrating World War II: From The Frontlines?

John Boyega is providing the narration for the Netflix documentary series, adding to a long time of celebrities who have lent their voices to various Netflix docs in the past. Over the past few years, we’ve seen Barack Obama, David Attenborough, and Morgan Freeman lend their voices for narration, so Boyega is joining a prestigious group.

This isn’t the first time Boyega has teamed with Netflix with his most recent project, They Cloned Tyrone, released this Summer. Through his production company, Boyega signed a Netflix deal in March 2020 and lent his voice to the BBC co-production Watership Down.

Elsewhere, Boyega got his career start starring in the Joe Cornish movie Attack the Block and went onto superstardom starring as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy for Disney.

