‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Return

The renewals keep on coming! My Life with the Walter Boys will return for a third season at Netflix with a confirmed 2026 release window.

News of a third season shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. We just recently confirmed that the series was already in early development although Netflix declined to comment whether the show was officially returning. While Netflix has yet to formally unveil when the new season will be coming to Netflix, as we’ve previously reported, the series is eying an August 21st, 2025 return.

The next time we’ll hear from My Life with the Walter Boys is at Netflix TUDUM on May 31st, with several cast members in attendance. We suspect that’s when we’ll get a full first look and release date confirmation for the second season.

This is one of several new renewals announced today as part of the Netflix Upfront presentation, an annual presentation detailing their upcoming slate for advertisers and the press. Other renewals included Forever, The Diplomat, Bridgerton, and The Four Seasons. New details and assets for other upcoming shows and movies were also announced. The complete list of announcements is here.

Showrunner / Executive Producer : Melanie Halsall

: Melanie Halsall Executive Producers: Ed Glauser, Becky Hartman Edwards

Produced by: Sony Pictures Television, International Production, and iGeneration Studios (THE KISSING BOOTH trilogy of films)

