'My Life With The Walter Boys' Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Return

My Life With The Walter Boys Renewed For Season 3

My Life with the Walter Boys. Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 110 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

The renewals keep on coming! My Life with the Walter Boys will return for a third season at Netflix with a confirmed 2026 release window.

News of a third season shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. We just recently confirmed that the series was already in early development although Netflix declined to comment whether the show was officially returning. While Netflix has yet to formally unveil when the new season will be coming to Netflix, as we’ve previously reported, the series is eying an August 21st, 2025 return

The next time we’ll hear from My Life with the Walter Boys is at Netflix TUDUM on May 31st, with several cast members in attendance. We suspect that’s when we’ll get a full first look and release date confirmation for the second season. 

First Look My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2

Picture: Netflix

This is one of several new renewals announced today as part of the Netflix Upfront presentation, an annual presentation detailing their upcoming slate for advertisers and the press. Other renewals included Forever, The Diplomat, Bridgerton, and The Four Seasons. New details and assets for other upcoming shows and movies were also announced.

Netflix Upfront 2025 Announcements: 8 Series Renewals & 7 New Movie And Tv Announcements

  • Showrunner / Executive Producer: Melanie Halsall
  • Executive Producers: Ed Glauser, Becky Hartman Edwards
    Produced by: Sony Pictures Television, International Production, and iGeneration Studios (THE KISSING BOOTH trilogy of films)

More to come…

Are you excited for My Life with the Walter Boys returning for a third season? Let us know in the comments!

Kasey Moore is the founder and editor-in-chief of What's on Netflix, the leading independent resource covering Netflix with over a decade of hands-on experience tracking Netflix’s new releases, removals, and breaking news. His reporting and data insights have been featured in leading publications including Variety, THR, Bloomberg, and Business Insider.

