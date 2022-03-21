Mystery Anime Series ‘Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time’ is Coming to Netflix in July 2022

The spin-off of one of Japan’s longest-running anime franchises, Detective Conan, is making its way to Netflix in July 2022. Zero’s Tea Time, which focuses on the titular character of Rei Furuya, will first be broadcast in Japan before eventually making its way to Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time on Netflix.

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time is an upcoming internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime series, and the adaptation of the Detective Conan manga spin-off Zero’s Tea Time. The series is animated by producer Shogakukan, the same studio behind Kengan Ashura and Mob Psycho 100, and many more!

When is Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time coming to Netflix?

The spin-off series will make its Netflix debut in July 2022. An exact release date hasn’t been given, but we expect to learn more soon.

It must be noted that the anime will be broadcast in Japan from April 5th, with new a episode being released every week.

Every episode of Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time will be available to stream upon its Netflix release.

What is the plot of Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time?

The anime follows the daily life of Rei Furuya, aka Tooru Amuro, the triple agent of the National Police Agency Security Bureau Security Planning, Chiyoda Division. Spinning many different plates, throughout his day, Rei is not only responsible for his detective work by working undercover in the Black Organization also working as a waiter at Cafe Poirot.

Who are the cast members of Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time?

So far, three of the cast have been confirmed to star in Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time:

Toru Furuya (Saint Seiya, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece) will reprise his role from the other Detective Conan anime titles as the voice of Tooru Amuro.

Mikiko Enomoto (Aishiteruze Baby★★) is the voice of Azusa Enomoto, Asako Dodo (Inuyasha, One Piece) is the voice of Midori Kuriyama.

Can I stream Detective Conan on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the Detective Conan anime series is only available to stream in two regions.

In Japan, you can stream 3 seasons of the anime, for a total of 128 episodes. Meanwhile, in France, only one season for a total of 42 episodes is available to stream.

In total, the Detective Conan anime has over 1000 episodes to its name and is currently one of the longest-running anime franchises ever. If Netflix were to ever acquire the anime, it would a huge addition to the library.

Are you looking forward to the release of Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!