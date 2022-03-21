Netflix K-Drama ‘Tomorrow’ Season 1: Release Schedule & What We Know

The first confirmed Spring K-drama coming to Netflix in April 2022 (originally expected in late March) is the MBC action-drama Tomorrow. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Tomorrow, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the episode release schedule.

Tomorrow is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original series, directed by Kim Tae Yoon. The series is an adaptation of the South Korean webtoon of the same by author Llama.

When is the Tomorrow season 1 Netflix release date?

Early information listed on Mydramalist stated that Tomorrow will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 25th, 2022 with new episodes available every Friday and Saturday, until the series finale on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

That’s shifted, however with new episodes now set to premiere on April 1st through to May 21st, 2022.

Sixteen episodes will be released over the course of eight weeks,

The run times of each episode are approximately 60-70 minutes.

Tomorrow Season 1 Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Tomorrow were originally set to first premiere on the South Korean terrestrial broadcaster MBC before arriving on Netflix. That’s now changed and it’s expected to release day and date alongside the Korean release.

Here’s the expected Netflix release schedule for Tomorrow:

Episode MBC/Netflix Release Date 1 April 1st 2 April 2nd 3 April 8th 4 April 9th 5 April 15th 6 April 16th 7 April 22nd 8 April 23rd 9 April 29th 10 April 30th 11 May 6th 12 May 7th 13 May 13th 14 May 14th 15 May 20th 16 May 21st

What is the plot of Tomorrow?

Despite his prestigious background, Choi Joon Woong just can’t seem to find a job, no matter how hard he tries. But one night, he accidentally comes into contact with two death angels, Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu, who work for a crisis management team that tries to stop people from committing suicide.

Who are the cast members of Tomorrow?

It’s a Netflix debut for South Korean actress Kim Hee Sun, who stars in her first drama in almost 2 years since her leading role in Alice.

Rowoon of the South Korean boy band SF9 will star in his second Netflix Original after previously starring in the incredibly popular romantic comedy, The King’s Affection.

Below is the confirmed cast list of Tomorrow:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Goo Ryun Kim Hee Sun Woman of Dignity | Angry Mom | Alice Choi Joon Woong Rowoon The King’s Affection | Extraordinary You | She Would Never Know Park Joong Gil Lee Soo Hyuk Doom at Your Service | Born Again | Sweet Stranger and Me Im Ryung Goo Yoon Ji On Dear My Room | You Are My Spring | Monthly Magazine Home Kim Hye Won Kim Chae Eun Growing Season | Between Friendship and Love 3 | Matrimonial Chaos Jeon Soo In Moon Seo Youn *Debuting in Tomorrow* Goo Ryun (Young) Gal So Won A Korean Odyessy | Glamorous Temptation | Birth Secret TBA Kang Seung Yoon Racket Boys | Prison Playbook | Kairos

