Netflix Adapting ‘Vladimir’ by Julia May Jonas Into Limited Series With Rachel Weisz Starring

Netflix has greenlit an eight-episode limited series based on Julia May Jonas’s acclaimed novel Vladimir. Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz is set to star and executive produce the series, which centers on a woman whose life unravels as she becomes obsessively drawn to her alluring new colleague.

The series is described as a heady mix of sexy secrets, dark humor, and intricate character dynamics. Showrunner, writer, and executive producer Kate Robin (known for One Mississippi, The Affair, Parenthood, Six Feet Under and Dead to Me) is at the helm, with creator Julia May Jonas also serving as an executive producer.

Tracey Pakosta, Vice President, Comedy Series, Netflix said in a statement upon the announcement today, “With Kate Robin’s expertise in crafting layered, darkly comedic female stories, a script that deftly examines the complexity of attraction and moral ambiguities, and the incomparable Rachel Weisz leading the cast, this project is a powerhouse collaboration of talented women. We can’t wait for our fans to be as obsessed with ‘Vladimir’ as we are.”

The novel the new series is based on was first published in February 2022 from then debut author Julia May Jonas and it scored critical acclaim.

The synopsis of the new series reads, “As a woman’s life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humor and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality.”

Also behind the show are industry veterans Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg, and Kira Carstensen of Merman, alongside Jason Winer and Jon Radler from Small Dog Picture Company. The project is produced by 20th Television, which is on a roll with Netflix at the moment. It is one of the production companies behind Nobody Wants This (currently filming season 2) and The Beast In Me, a new limited series due out later in 2025 starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys.

There is no word on a production start just yet for the limited series, which is set to consist of 8 episodes.