'The Beast In Me' Netflix Limited Series to Begin Filming September 2024

Filming for Netflix's new limited series 'The Beast In Me' will begin filming in September 2024.

Claire Danes will lead one of Netflix’s newest mystery thrillers, The Beast in Me. Production is due to get underway in September 2024. We’ll cover everything you need to know about The Beast in Me, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and Netflix release dates.

Two heavyweights are behind this show: Howard Gordon, who will serve as the showrunner, and Gabe Rotter, the creator and primary writer.

The duo worked on The X-Files in both its incarnations. Gordon is reteaming with Danes on this project, having previously worked together on Homeland, where Gordon served as co-creator alongside Alex Gansa. Gordon’s other credits include being the showrunner for 24 and, most recently, working on Accused for Fox and Hulu.

Howard Gordon Gabe Rotter Netflix The Beast In Me Jpg

Pictured: Howard Gordan (left) and Gabe Rotter (right) – Courtesy of Netflix / Photo Credit: Lewis Abel

This is the latest show Netflix has set up with 20th Television. In production right now is the yet-to-be-titled Erin Foster Netflix comedy series headlined by Adam Brody and Kristen Bell.

Danes, Daniel Pearle, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, David Kissinger, and Jodie Foster are executive producers on the project.

What is the plot of The Beast in Me?

We have got a bit of an idea of what we can expect from the mystery thriller courtesy of a synopsis:

“Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author AGGIE WIGGS has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by NILE SHELDON, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

Who is in the cast of The Beast in Me?

As mentioned, Claire Danes is set to headline the series and is expected to play the role of the author, Aggie Wiggs. This marks the first major project Danes has starred in for Netflix beyond a camera appearance in Master of None in season 1. The multiple Primetime Emmy-winning actress is also known for roles like playing Carrie Mathison in the hit Showtime series Homeland, with other well-known roles including My So-Called Life, Fleishman Is in Trouble, Full Circle,

More cast announcements to follow.

What is the production status of The Beast in Me?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming is currently scheduled to take place from Early September to Late January 2025. It will be filmed in New Jersey, USA, and in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

What is the episode count?

We currently have no confirmation on an episode count. However, episodes will have runtimes of approximately sixty minutes.

When is The Beast in Me coming to Netflix?

There is no official confirmation of when The Beast in Me will be released on Netflix. Since filming is not scheduled to end until January 2025, we aren’t expecting to see the series on Netflix before the end of 2025.

An early 2026 release is more likely.

Are you going to be checking out The Beast In Me when it eventually comes to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

