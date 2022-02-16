Netflix Anime ‘Kotaro Lives Alone’ Season 1 Is Coming to Netflix in March 2022

More slice of life wholesomeness is headed to Netflix in March 2022, when the anime adaptation of Mami Tsumura’s Kotaro Live Alone arrives. Below is everything we know so far about Kotaro Lives Alone on Netflix.

Kotaro Lives Alone is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original slice of life comedy anime, and adaptation of the manga series written by Mami Tsumura.

When is the Kotaro Lives Alone season 1 Netflix Release Date?

Netflix recently dropped the trailer for Kotaro Lives Alone on YouTube, and with it, the release date has been revealed. Anime fans can look forward to watching Kotaro Lives Alone season 1 on Netflix from Thursday, March 10th, 2022.

It’s currently unknown how many episodes of Kotaro Lives Alone will arrive upon release, and we’re still waiting to learn if episodes will be released weekly.

What is the plot of Kotaro Lives Alone?

The Shimizu Apartments gets a brand new tenant in the unexpected form of four-year-old Kotaro Sato. With his toy sword strapped to his waist, Kotaro makes his daily shopping trip. Despite his age, Kotaro is wise beyond his years and begins to influence those around him as he shows his determination to live strong while awaiting the day he can reunite with his parents.

Who are the cast members of Kotaro Lives Alone?

Four cast members have been confirmed for Kotaro Lives Alone; Rie Kugimiya will provide the voice of Kotaro Sato. Kugimaya is the voice of Happy in Edens Zero and Fairy Tail, Momo Nishimiya in Jujutsu Kaisen, Juuzou Suzuya of Tokyo Ghoul, and many more.

Saori Hayami is the voice of Mitsuki Akitomo, Junichi Suwabe is the voice of Isamu Tamaru, and Toshiki Masuda is the voice of Shin Karino.

Are you looking forward to the release of Kotaro Lives Alone on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!