Lily Collins Neo-Thriller Netflix Movie ‘Windfall’: Coming to Netflix in March 2022

In 2021 it was announced that Netflix had acquired the streaming rights to the noir thriller Windfall, starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons. Netflix reportedly paid 8-figures for the feature, which will arrive on Netflix in March 2022.

Netflix’s Windfall will be directed by Charlie McDowell, son of the Hollywood icon Malcolm McDowell. He has directed such films and TV series as Silicon Valley, Dear White People, Legion and more. The story for Windfall was developed by McDowell, lead star Jason Segel as well as screenwriters Justin Lader (The One I love, The Discovery) and Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven, Sleepy Hollow, 8MM), who ultimately wrote the script.

What’s the Netflix release date for Windfall?

With the release of the official trailer, we can now confirm that Windfall will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, March 18th, 2022.

What is the plot of Windfall?

Nothing much is known about the plot of Netflix’s Windfall, but here is a brief logline:

The film is a Hitchcockian thriller following a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed.

Who is cast in Windfall?

Netflix’s Windfall has been announced to be led by Jason Segel and Lily Collins. Segel, who is also producing, is known for his roles in such projects as How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets, Sex Tape, and more. Windfall, a noir thriller, will be a change of genres for Segel from his many rom-com works. Lily Collins is known for her recent role as Emily in Emily in Paris (currently filming season 2) as well as her other projects such as Mank, The Mortal Instruments, Les Miserables, and more. Segel and Collins will be playing the aforementioned young couple.

They will be joined by Jesse Plemons of Breaking Bad, Fargo and Black Mirror fame, and Omar Leyva (Grey’s Anatomy, Icebox, McFarland).

What’s the production status of Windfall?

As of July 2021, the film is in post-production. Nothing much is known about the production dates, but filming presumably took place in Spring 2021 and wrapped on March 17, 2021 according to director Charlie McDowell. Here are a few pictures from the set including one with star Lily Collins:

Star Lily Collins commented on the project after wrapping on her Instagram:

“I’ve never been part of something so intimate, collaborative and freeing. This brilliant script by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker provided me the opportunity to take ownership over a completely different character than any I’ve ever played before. Windfall was imagined, created, and finished during quarantine and I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible crew for all the countless hours of hard work, safety and determination to make this labor of love a reality. Thank you for believing in our very outside-the-box film. It was a beautiful experience that turned into an incredible, bizarre piece of art and I can’t wait for you all to see.”

Director Charlie McDowell also shared his thoughts:

I was lucky enough to make a movie in my hometown (Ojai) during a pandemic with some of my best friends and collaborators. I think we made something unique and completely outside the box and I’m so excited to share it with you all. Thanks Netflix for partnering with us and giving our film a home all over the world.

Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery are producing along with McDowell, Segel, Collins and Plemons. Jack Selby will also produce. Exec producers are David Duque Estrada, Elika Portnoy and Rick Covert. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Windfall:

Are you looking forward to Windfall coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.