Netflix Crime Thriller Series ‘Bodies’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to boost its output of thrilling epic crime series, Netflix will produce Bodies, an adaptation of the 2015 graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer. Bodies will tell the story of four detectives in four different London eras who find themselves investigating the same murder, uncovering a conspiracy that spans 150 years.

Created by No Offence and Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin, Netflix’s Bodies will be an eight-part limited series and its episodes will be directed by Marco Kreutzpaintner (Beat, Extinction, Soulmates) and Haolu Wang (Doctor Who, The Pregnant Ground, Lao Wai). The scripts for Bodies will be written by Tomalin and Danusia Samal (Gangs of London).

Tomalin is also exec producing with Kreutzpaintner and Moonage Founders Will Gould and Frith Tiplady. The series producer is Susie Liggat who worked on the BBC-Netflix co-production, Giri/Haji.

Up until the series for officially announced, the series was known as “Project IV” which we first reported back in November 2021 (with a subsequent update in January 2022).

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Bodies:

What’s the plot of Bodies?

As mentioned, Netflix’s Bodies will be based on the 2015 graphic novel of the same name by author Si Spencer and illustrators Dean Ormston, Phil Winslade, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick and Lee Loughridge.

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Bodies from Deadline:

Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective. Together, the four set out to uncover a conspiracy spanning 150 years.

Amazon, in turn, gives a more detailed description for the graphic novel and the stories:

LONDON, 1890. As Jack the Ripper stalks the streets, Inspector Edmond Hillinghead-the city’s most diligent detective-applies his skills to an even harder case. The victim is an unidentified male. The killer may have powerful allies. And Edmond’s darkest secret may be exposed if he gets too close to the truth…. LONDON, 1940. As the Blitz rains bombs down on the city, Inspector Charles Whiteman reigns over its streets. He escaped the Nazis in Poland only to run the very rackets he’s supposed to shut down. But when he discovers a mysterious murder victim, his double life may be destroyed… LONDON, 2014. As racist rioters wreak havoc in the name of their prejudiced patriotism, Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan leads the fight against them. As a Muslim cop, she’s English to the core. But the corpse she’s uncovered may reveal something rotten deep below the surface… LONDON, 2050. As the mind-scrambling pulsewave plagues the last survivors of a terrifying techno-apocalypse, the amnesiac young woman known only as Maplewood can barely understand the body she’s discovered. But this ritual killing is identical to those from decades past-and the link between them all is stronger, and stranger, than anyone could dream…

Who is cast in Bodies?

No cast members have been announced for Netflix’s Bodies, but given the attractiveness of the premise, we can likely expect some big names attached.

What’s the production status of Bodies?

Netflix’s Bodies is currently in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward.

The production for the limited series is set to get underway in April 2022 according to production listings for the working title of Project IV.

How many episodes will be in Bodies?

It has been confirmed that Netflix’s Bodies will feature eight hour-long episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for Bodies?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Bodies, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a 2023 release date.