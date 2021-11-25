‘Peaky Blinders’ Producers Company Working on New Mysterious Netflix Project

Back in January 2018, three of the main producers on the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders started their own production company which has since gone on to produce several hit shows for various platforms but thanks to production listings and few other locations, it would appear they’re going to be bringing their next project to Netflix.

Details on the Netflix project are incredibly slim right now but given the caliber of the production company behind the show, we thought it’d be worth bringing you the news.

As you may know, Will Gould, Matthew Read, and Frith Tiplady all worked on the hit show Peaky Blinders which will soon be returning for its sixth season at the BBC and then eventually Netflix around the world. They went onto form their own production company Moonage Pictures back in January 2018.

Since the production company started, they’ve released several shows including Sky One’s Curfew starring Sean Bean, The Pursuit of Love for the BBC (Amazon outside the UK), and Intergalactic which also went to Sky One.

So let’s get into their Netflix project which is currently codenamed PROJECT IV. Don’t look too deep into the name of the project given that it’s simply referring to the companies fourth major project and it’s worth noting that most references to the project just refers to PROJECT IV as a pilot suggesting the show has yet to be fully picked up by Netflix.

Beyond the codename of the project, some production listings refer to the project as a “graphic novel adaptation”. Whether that’s a graphic novel Netflix has access to such as the Dark Horse, Millarworld, Boom Studios, or something original isn’t known.

According to ProductionWeekly, Susie Liggat will serve as a producer on the project. Liggat has worked on a number of big TV projects in the past including Giri/Haji which was a BBC and Netflix co-production (which sadly didn’t get a second season), PBS’s Little Women, and Amazon’s Fortitude.

Paul Tomalin is on board to write according to production listings and his profile page on The Agency. Tomalin has worked on No Offence, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Torchwood, and Shameless.

We’ll keep you posted as and when we hear more.