‘Doctor Slump’ Netflix K-Drama Coming to Netflix in January 2024

jTBC’s exciting new medical drama, Doctor Slump, is coming to Netflix in January 2024. Here’s everything we know so far about Doctor Slump, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Doctor Slump is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy medical drama written by screenwriter Baek Sun Woo and directed by Oh Hyun Jong. The series will also be a reunion for Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, who previously acted on-screen in the popular K-drama The Heirs.

When would Doctor Slump be released on Netflix?

We were previously led to believe that Doctor Slump was scheduled to begin broadcasting on the South Korean cable television network jTBC in October 2023.

We’ve since learned that Doctor Slump will premiere on January 27th, 2024. The series will air a total of 16 episodes, with new episodes arriving on Saturdays and Sundays every week for eight weeks until the finale on March 17th, 2024.

Episode runtimes are approximately 45 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 27/01/2024 2 28/01/2024 3 03/02/2024 4 04/02/2024 5 10/02/2024 6 11/02/2024 7 17/02/2024 8 18/02/2024 9 24/02/2024 10 25/02/2024 11 02/03/2024 12 03/03/2024 13 09/03/2024 14 10/03/2024 15 16/03/2024 16 17/03/2024

What is the plot of Doctor Slump?

We have two synopses for the K-drama.

The first synopsis has been sourced from My Drama List:

A rom-com about doctors who are in a slump as they try to resuscitate their lives. Their story captures the love and growth of two characters who live in a rooftop house after quitting their jobs as doctors.

The second synopsis has been sourced from the site allkpop:

The story revolves around two individuals in their darkest hours of life. First, there’s the once top-tier plastic surgeon Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyungsik), whose perfect life goes downhill after a surgical accident. Opposite him, an anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) one day realizes that outside of her busy work schedule in the hospital, her life has no meaning.

Who are the cast members of Doctor Slump?

It’s going to be a reunion for The Heirs alumni for actress Park Shin Hye, and actor Park Hyung Sik. Park Shin Hye has been cast in the lead role of Nam Ha Neul which will be her first lead role in a Netflix series for almost five years after previously starring in Memories of the Alhambra. She also starred in the zombie horror #Alive, in the role of Kim Yoo Bin, and in The Call as Kim Seo Yeon.

Park Hyung Sik is an extremely popular actor and is most well known for his leading roles in shows such as Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, the South Korean adaptation of Suits, Happiness, and Soundtrack #1.

The last remaining lead actors in the series are Yoon Park and actress Kong Seong Ha. Yoon Park has been cast in the role of Bin Dae Young. He has previously starred in multiple Netflix series such as Forecasting Love and Weather, You Are My Spring, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, and Itaewon Class.

Relative newcomer Kong Seong Ha will be making her Netflix debut and leading role debut in Doctor Slump when she takes on the role of Lee Hong Ran. She will also star in the upcoming Netflix series Daily Dose of Sunshine.

Rounding out the remaining cast members are actress Jang Hye Jin and actor Hyun Bong Sik. Jang Hye Jin plays the role of Nam Ha Neul’s mother. Meanwhile, Hyun Bong Shik’s role remains unnamed.

What is the production status of Doctor Slump?

Official Production Status: Post-production (Last Updated: 11/12/2023)

Filming was reportedly ongoing as late as October 5th, 2023. However, with the release date now announced, we can confirm the drama is in post-production.

Would you like to see Doctor Slump on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!