Netflix’s ‘FINDING ‘OHANA’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

The exciting new family-adventure FINDING ‘OHANA is premiering on Netflix this January. The spiritual successor to The Goonies, we expect FINDING ‘OHANA to be one of the most fun, and enjoyable Originals of 2021 already. We have everything you need to know about FINDING ‘OHANA, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

FINDING ‘OHANA is an upcoming Netflix Original family-adventure directed by Jude Weng and written by Christina Strain. The Original is Jude Wing’s feature directorial debut and is well known for her work on television series such as The Good Place, iZombie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Young Sheldon.

When is the FINDING ‘OHANA Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer, we can now confirm that FINDING ‘OHANA will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, January 29th, 2021.

What is the plot of FINDING ‘OHANA?

Pili and Ioane, two siblings from Brooklyn, are begrudgingly spending their summer vacation in the rural town of Oahu, Hawaii. Disconnected from their Hawaiian heritage, their ancestral home is at risk of being taken away from their family. When Pili discovers an old journal that leads to a long lost and hidden treasure, she sets out on an adventure, dragging her brother, and others along for the ride.

Who are the cast members of FINDING ‘OHANA?

The cast of FINDING ‘OHANA is relatively unknown, with some making their full feature debut in the Original:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Pili Kea Peahu Bozaardvark | Lip Sync Battle Shorties Ioane Alex Aiono Royal Crush | Guidance | Lovesick TBA Marc Evan Jackson Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | The Good Place | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Hana Lindsay Watson *Debuting in FINDING ‘OHANA* Casper Owen Vaccaro Daddy’s Home | The House with a Clock in its Walls | Mother’s Day Leilani Kelly Hu The Scorpion King | The Tournament | X-Men 2 George Phan Ke Huy Quan The Goonies | X-Men | The One Monks Ricky Garcia Red Ruby | Alexa & Katie | Best Friends Whenever Ryan Ryan Higa Agents of Secret Stuff | Ninja Melk | YouTube Assassin Nurse Tina Mapuana Makia Aloha | Emma Approved | Criminal Minds Kua Kawena Brad Kalilimoku Hawaii Five-O Melody X Mayo The Farewell | Strangers Yoli Kyndra Sanchez Sesame Street | Marry Me | Santiago of the Seas

Fans of The Goonies will be excited to see Ke Huy Quan in action. Quan famously portrayed the role of Data in The Goonies and Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

When and where was filming taken place for FINDING ‘OHANA?

Filming took place on the island of Oahu, Hawaii where the movie takes place. Principal Photography began on September 30th, 2019, and lasted for several months but was completed in time before the global pandemic could cause any delays.

Will FINDING ‘OHANA be available to stream in 4K?

Like the majority of new Netflix Originals, FINDING ‘OHANA will be available to stream on Netflix in 4K. To stream the movie in 4K, you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps.

