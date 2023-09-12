Football Manager 2024 Mobile To Release on Netflix in November 2023

SEGA’s long-running Football Manager video game series will be making its mobile debut on Netflix Games in November 2023.

Dubbed “The 20th and most complete edition to date”, Football Manager 2024 Mobile has you putting together a squad of football players from across different leagues

The game will be released on mobile simultaneously alongside the new boxed and digital release for major consoles and PC platforms like Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass.

The previous iteration of Football Manager, Football Manager 2023 Mobile, was available on the app stores as a standalone purchase (£9.99 at the time of publishing). All progress on that iteration will be able to be moved over to the new 2024 release, but now you’ll need a Netflix subscription.

As with all Netflix games (now at 74 titles in total), no advertisements or microtransactions will exist in-game.

The official blog post for the new game release on mobile details on why the game has moved to Netflix, citing “Netflix’s global reach and membership base” that will allow more players than ever before to get in on the action.

They also outline the process of downloading the upcoming release, saying:

“If you’re an existing player with a Netflix membership, you’ll be able to find and install FM24 Mobile through the Netflix mobile app when the game launches in November. It will appear in a dedicated Games row on Apple phones and a separate Games tab on Android devices*. Players can still find FM24 Mobile on the App Store and Google Play, but you’ll need a Netflix account to login and begin your next journey to footballing greatness.”

Interestingly, the post concludes with a note that the game won’t “be available through the Netflix app on PCs, TVs and games consoles.” This could be referring to the new TV application Netflix is working on.

More announcements about the Netflix version of the game will be released in late October.

This represents Netflix’s second game from the legendary publisher SEGA, having teamed up for the release of Sonic Prime Dash earlier this year.

We’ve got an ongoing preview of every game coming soon to Netflix here, including all the remaining confirmed 2023 releases and those coming in 2024.

Are you looking forward to Football Manager 2024 Mobile on Netflix? Let us know down below.