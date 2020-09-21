List of Netflix’s Emmy Wins at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Netflix had a rather disappointing night at the 2020 Emmy’s scoring just 21 awards out of the 160 nominations the streamer received. Here’s the complete rundown of every single award Netflix picked up throughout the Emmys in 2020.
How well did Netflix do against its main streaming rivals? Pretty well (if you don’t include HBO as HBO Max which we probably should start doing). Disney+ scooped 8 awards, Prime Video only scooped 4, Apple TV+ picked up 2 and Hulu only scored 1.
Netflix’s win-rate for the 2020 Emmy’s is around 13%.
In terms of shows that are also on Netflix, Schitt’s Creek did extremely well snagging nine awards. Schitt’s Creek is on Netflix in the majority regions around the world. RuPaul’s Drag Race features on Netflix UK, Rick & Morty is carried in most regions outside the United States also.
Cheer and Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones were Netflix’s top-performing shows for the evening scooping 3 total awards apiece. The Crown and Hollywood both picked up 2 awards.
Full List of the 21 Emmy Awards Netflix Picked Up in 2020
Telecasted Awards for September 20th (2)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner “Ozark”
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Maria Schrader “Unorthodox”
Creative Awards (19)
- Character Voice-Over Performance – Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth
- Children’s Program – Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
- Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series – The Ranch
- Derivative Interactive Program – Big Mouth Guide to Life
- Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program – Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert – American Factory
- Directing for a Reality Program – Greg Whiteley – Cheer
- Directing for a Variety Special – Stan Lathan – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Motion Design – Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
- Original Main Title Theme Music – Nathan Barr – Hollywood
- Period and/or Character Hairstyling – Hollywood
- Period Costumes – The Crown
- Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program – Cheer
- Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) – The Crown
- Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series – Stranger Things
- Structured Reality Program – Queer Eye
- Unstructured Reality Program – Cheer
- Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Writing for a Nonfiction Program – Mark Lewis – Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
- Writing for a Variety Special – Dave Chappelle – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
What did you think about Netflix’s haul for the 2020 Emmy’s? Let us know in the comments.