List of Netflix’s Emmy Wins at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Netflix had a rather disappointing night at the 2020 Emmy’s scoring just 21 awards out of the 160 nominations the streamer received. Here’s the complete rundown of every single award Netflix picked up throughout the Emmys in 2020.

How well did Netflix do against its main streaming rivals? Pretty well (if you don’t include HBO as HBO Max which we probably should start doing). Disney+ scooped 8 awards, Prime Video only scooped 4, Apple TV+ picked up 2 and Hulu only scored 1.

Netflix’s win-rate for the 2020 Emmy’s is around 13%.

In terms of shows that are also on Netflix, Schitt’s Creek did extremely well snagging nine awards. Schitt’s Creek is on Netflix in the majority regions around the world. RuPaul’s Drag Race features on Netflix UK, Rick & Morty is carried in most regions outside the United States also.

Cheer and Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones were Netflix’s top-performing shows for the evening scooping 3 total awards apiece. The Crown and Hollywood both picked up 2 awards.

Full List of the 21 Emmy Awards Netflix Picked Up in 2020

Telecasted Awards for September 20th (2)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner “Ozark”

Congratulations to Ozark's Julia Garner — Winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3Y69sskvad — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 21, 2020

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Maria Schrader “Unorthodox”

Such a joyous moment for Maria Schrader, who just won her first #Emmy for directing #Unorthodox! pic.twitter.com/9vnsKKaOqX — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Creative Awards (19)

Character Voice-Over Performance – Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth

Children’s Program – Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series – The Ranch

Derivative Interactive Program – Big Mouth Guide to Life

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program – Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert – American Factory

Directing for a Reality Program – Greg Whiteley – Cheer

Directing for a Variety Special – Stan Lathan – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Motion Design – Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Original Main Title Theme Music – Nathan Barr – Hollywood

Period and/or Character Hairstyling – Hollywood

Period Costumes – The Crown

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program – Cheer

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) – The Crown

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series – Stranger Things

Structured Reality Program – Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program – Cheer

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Writing for a Nonfiction Program – Mark Lewis – Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Writing for a Variety Special – Dave Chappelle – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

What did you think about Netflix’s haul for the 2020 Emmy’s? Let us know in the comments.