‘Call My Agent! K-Drama Series: Coming to Netflix in November 2022

The South Korean romantic-comedy series 'Call My Agent!' is coming to Netflix in November 2022.

With the summer k-dramas coming to an end on Netflix soon, we’ll slowly begin to see the Fall and Winter k-drama line-ups. One such k-drama arriving on Netflix this November is Call My Agent! the Korean adaptation of the French series Dix Pour Cent. Here’s everything we know so far about season 1 of Call My Agent!

Call My Agent! is an upcoming South Korean internationally licensed Netflix Original romantic comedy series written by Park So Young and directed by Baek Seung Ryong. The series is an adaptation of the French TV Dix Pour Cent, which has seen multiple adaptations across the world in countries such as the UK, India, and the Philippines.

When is the Call My Agent! Netflix release date?

At the time of writing mydramalist is reporting that Call My Agent! is scheduled to release its first episode on Netflix on Wednesday, 16th November 2022.

The current schedule is for two episodes of Call My Agent! to be released every week, for a total of eight weeks. New episodes will be available every Wednesday and Thursday before coming to an end on Thursday, January 5th, 2023.

Approximate run times have yet to be announced.

Please Note: Release dates and the episode schedule is subject to change.

Episode Release Schedule
Episode Netflix Release Date
1 16/11/2022
2 17/11/2022
3 23/11/2022
4 24/11/2022
5 30/11/2022
6 01/12/2022
7 07/12/2022
8 08/12/2022
9 14/12/2022
10 15/12/2022
11 21/12/2022
12 22/12/2022
13 28/12/2022
14 29/12/2022
15 04/01/2023
16 05/01/2023

What is the plot of Call My Agent!?

At Method Entertainment, a major management company, general director Ma Tae Oh uses his extraordinary strategic mind to achieve what he wants. However, this puts him at odds with the workaholic and competitive manager of 14 years Cheon Je.

Who are the cast members of Call My Agent!?

Leo Seo Jin has never starred in a Netflix Original series before and will make his debut in Call My Agent! as general director Ma Tae Oh.

call my agent season 1 lee seo jin

Leo Seo Jin (left) and Leo Seo Jin as Han Ji Hoon in Marriage Contract (right)

Kwak Sun Young’s role as Cheon Je In is her first leading role in a Netflix Original series. The actress has starred in multiple originals in the past but mostly in supporting or guest roles in shows such as Hospital Playlist, Inspector Koo, and Mystic Pop-Up Bar.

call my agent season 1 kwak sun young

Kwak Sun Young (left) and Kwak Sun Young as Na Je Hee in Inspector Koo (right)

Another actor making their original series debut for Netflix is Seo Hyun Woo in the role of Kim Jung Don. Seo Hyun Woo has been seen on Netflix in 2022 when he starred as Team Leader Hwang in the romantic-comedy Love and Leashes.

call my agent season 1 seo hyun woo

Seo Hyun Woo (left) and Seo Hyun Woo as Team Leader Hwang in Love and Leashes (right)

Joo Hyun Young has been cast as So Hyun Joo, but the actress has already found recent success in her supporting role in the incredibly popular Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

call my agent season 1 joo hyun young

Joo Hyun Young (left) and Joo Hyun Young as Dong Geurami in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (right)

  • Lee Seo Jin as Ma Tae Oh
  • Kwak Sun Young as Cheon Je In
  • Seo Hyun Woo as Kim Jung Don
  • Joo Hyun Young as So Hyun Joo
  • Shin Hyun Seung

Are you excited to watch Call My Agent! season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

