‘Call My Agent! K-Drama Series: Coming to Netflix in November 2022

With the summer k-dramas coming to an end on Netflix soon, we’ll slowly begin to see the Fall and Winter k-drama line-ups. One such k-drama arriving on Netflix this November is Call My Agent! the Korean adaptation of the French series Dix Pour Cent. Here’s everything we know so far about season 1 of Call My Agent!.

Call My Agent! is an upcoming South Korean internationally licensed Netflix Original romantic comedy series written by Park So Young and directed by Baek Seung Ryong. The series is an adaptation of the French TV Dix Pour Cent, which has seen multiple adaptations across the world in countries such as the UK, India, and the Philippines.

When is the Call My Agent! Netflix release date?

At the time of writing mydramalist is reporting that Call My Agent! is scheduled to release its first episode on Netflix on Wednesday, 16th November 2022.

The current schedule is for two episodes of Call My Agent! to be released every week, for a total of eight weeks. New episodes will be available every Wednesday and Thursday before coming to an end on Thursday, January 5th, 2023.

Approximate run times have yet to be announced.

Please Note: Release dates and the episode schedule is subject to change.

Episode Release Schedule

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 16/11/2022 2 17/11/2022 3 23/11/2022 4 24/11/2022 5 30/11/2022 6 01/12/2022 7 07/12/2022 8 08/12/2022 9 14/12/2022 10 15/12/2022 11 21/12/2022 12 22/12/2022 13 28/12/2022 14 29/12/2022 15 04/01/2023 16 05/01/2023

What is the plot of Call My Agent!?

At Method Entertainment, a major management company, general director Ma Tae Oh uses his extraordinary strategic mind to achieve what he wants. However, this puts him at odds with the workaholic and competitive manager of 14 years Cheon Je.

Who are the cast members of Call My Agent!?

Leo Seo Jin has never starred in a Netflix Original series before and will make his debut in Call My Agent! as general director Ma Tae Oh.

Kwak Sun Young’s role as Cheon Je In is her first leading role in a Netflix Original series. The actress has starred in multiple originals in the past but mostly in supporting or guest roles in shows such as Hospital Playlist, Inspector Koo, and Mystic Pop-Up Bar.

Another actor making their original series debut for Netflix is Seo Hyun Woo in the role of Kim Jung Don. Seo Hyun Woo has been seen on Netflix in 2022 when he starred as Team Leader Hwang in the romantic-comedy Love and Leashes.

Joo Hyun Young has been cast as So Hyun Joo, but the actress has already found recent success in her supporting role in the incredibly popular Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Lee Seo Jin as Ma Tae Oh

Kwak Sun Young as Cheon Je In

Seo Hyun Woo as Kim Jung Don

Joo Hyun Young as So Hyun Joo

Shin Hyun Seung

