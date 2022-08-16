What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 16th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix so far this week. We’ve got nearly a dozen new shows and movies to cover that have hit, although only a handful are worth your time. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for August 16th, 2022.

Lots to look forward to for the rest of the week, including Netflix’s big new limited series Echoes hitting on Friday, the new anime series based on the video game franchise Tekken and the new Lili Reinhart movie, Look Both Ways heading to the service tomorrow.

On the removal front over the next week or so, you have The Conjuring leaving Netflix on August 22nd, every season of Young & Hungry leaving next week and the Raimi Malek movie Buster’s Mal Heart leaving on August 26th.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix

Endless Love (2014)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Shana Feste

Cast: Gabriella Wilde, Alex Pettyfer, Bruce Greenwood

Writer: Shana Feste, Joshua Safran, Scott Spencer

Runtime: 104 min

Coming to Netflix from Universal Pictures today is the 2014 version of the romantic drama based on Scott Spencer’s novel. Said novel had previously been adapted into the 1981 movie starring Brooke Shields.

The movie tells the love affair between two teens, which is frowned upon by their parents.

Neither critics or audiences took to the movie when it released almost a decade ago with critics concluding that it’s “blander” than the original and TotalFilm saying that it’s a “timid remake.”

Netflix’s head of film Scott Stuber notably served as a producer on this movie long before he moved over to the streaming service.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2022)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Director: Ryan Duffy, Tony Vainuku

Cast: Manti Te’o

Runtime: 2 episodes

Untold is the Netflix Original sports docu-series, which is returning for a full volume 2 over the next few weeks.

The first entry in volume 2 comes a 2-episode mini-series that explores American Footballer Manti Te’o. The gifted linebacker was eyed at the NFL while at college and was also involved in an online relationship that would change his life.

The next film comes on August 23rd and covers the influential brand AND1 and its demise.

Learn to Swim (2021)

Genre: Romance, Drama, Music

Director: Thyrone Tommy

Cast: Thomas Antony Olajide, Emma Ferreira, Andrea Davis

Writer: Thyrone Tommy, Marni Van Dyk

Runtime: 90 min

Making its SVOD debut on Netflix today courtesy of Ana DuVernay’s ARRAy label is Thyrone Tommy’s award-winning movie, Learn to Swim.

Via ARRAY, the movie “dives into the enchanting world of contemporary jazz with a musical meditation on love and loss, following the doggedly private and talented saxophone player Dezi and a vivacious but less experienced singer, Selma. When the two meet, sparks fly, but their respective emotional baggage and temperaments make the road to romance bumpy at best.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 16th, 2022

6 New Movies Added Today

4th Republic (2019) – TV-MA – English – After the election-night murder of her campaign manager at a polling site, a gubernatorial candidate challenges the corrupt incumbent’s victory.

– TV-MA – English – After the election-night murder of her campaign manager at a polling site, a gubernatorial candidate challenges the corrupt incumbent’s victory. Endless Love (2014) – PG-13 – English – In this remake of the 1981 cult classic, the incendiary first love affair between two teens grows obsessive when their parents try to separate them.

– PG-13 – English – In this remake of the 1981 cult classic, the incendiary first love affair between two teens grows obsessive when their parents try to separate them. Lagos Real Fake Life (2018) – TV-MA – English – Two mooching friends vie for the attention of wealthy, beautiful women only to discover that their lavish lifestyles are bogus.

– TV-MA – English – Two mooching friends vie for the attention of wealthy, beautiful women only to discover that their lavish lifestyles are bogus. Learn to Swim (2021) – TV-MA – English – A talented but tortured saxophonist begins a stormy romance with a spirited jazz singer as music, memories and the sorrow of loss collide.

– TV-MA – English – A talented but tortured saxophonist begins a stormy romance with a spirited jazz singer as music, memories and the sorrow of loss collide. Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Tim Dillon rants about fast food, living in Texas, Disney adults and the reason no one should be called a hero.

– TV-MA – English – Tim Dillon rants about fast food, living in Texas, Disney adults and the reason no one should be called a hero. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From Notre Dame to the NFL, Manti Te’o’s future in football showed promise until a secret online relationship sent his life and career spiraling.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Ancient Aliens (Season 4) – TV-PG – English – Were ancient humans really behind some of the most important technological advances in civilized history, or did they have extraterrestrial help?

– TV-PG – English – Were ancient humans really behind some of the most important technological advances in civilized history, or did they have extraterrestrial help? Deepa & Anoop (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel.

– TV-Y – English – Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel. Model (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Competitors from across South Africa face off before expert judges and vie for an international modeling contract and the title of “Ultimate Model.”

Top 10 Movies, Shows and Kids Titles on Netflix for August 16th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Never Have I Ever Day Shift Sing 2 2 The Sandman Purple Hearts Space Jam 3 I Just Killed My Dad The Gray Man CoComelon 4 Locke & Key Wedding Season The Sea Beast 5 Stranger Things The Sea Beast Sam & Cat 6 Virgin River Carter Henry Danger 7 Instant Dream Home Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist The Thundermans 8 Indian Matchmaking Office Invasion Gabby’s Dollhouse 9 Riverdale Red Notice Home 10 Extraordinary Attorney Woo Persuasion iCarly

