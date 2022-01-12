‘Black Crab’ Noomi Rapace Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix is delving further into the Scandinavian content with its next highly anticipated thriller movie called Black Crab, which will star Noomi Rapace in a frozen post-apocalyptic setting. It’s due to arrive on Netflix globally on March 18th, 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

Netflix’s Black Crab will be directed by Adam Berg, his feature debut after a career in music videos (The Cardigans, A-ha) and commercials. Producers are Malin Idevall and Mattias Montero at Stockholm-based Indio.

The movie has a runtime of 110 minutes.

Lead star Noomi Rapace said:

“I’m very excited to come back to Sweden and do Black Crab. My first Swedish film in years. Can’t wait to get suited up and go on this journey – explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge. Survival to what price?”

David Kosse, Vice President International Original Film at Netflix, added:

“This project combines so many great attributes: a compelling story, a strong creative team and of course an incredibly talented lead actress. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with Adam and the team at Indio and are confident that our members in Sweden and the rest of the world will enjoy this movie.”

Producer Mattias Montero added:

“As a Swede you grow up knowing you live in a country of peace and equality, all in all life’s good and safe here. But lately we have all learned how fragile our societies are due to pandemics, civil wars, global warming and economic chaos. How would it be to wake up one day in a totally destroyed and war torn Sweden? Producing Black Crab is about flipping the coin and from a Scandinavian perspective show what happens to humanity when chaos arrives. It’s a big production and a great challenge and thanks to Netflix we can tell this Swedish story to a global audience.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Black Crab:

What’s the plot of Black Crab?

Netflix’s Black Crab is an adaptation of Jerker Virdborg’s thriller novel of the same name. Here is the synopsis for the book:

Black Crab is an existential thriller set in a civil war during a time that could very well be our own. From a military base near the coast, four soldiers are sent on a mission to carry some capsules further south to a research center. They do not know what is in the capsules; they do not know each other; they hardly know what is happening in the war; yet they must carry out this mission during the dead of night on skates over the frozen sea.

Here is the official story synopsis for Netflix’s Black Crab as shared by the streamer in a press release:

Black Crab is a Scandinavian action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by climate change and war. During an endless winter, six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war. Equipped with weapons and ice skates, unaware of what they’re carrying, or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to ask: what are they willing to sacrifice for their own survival?

Who is cast in Black Crab?

Leading Netflix’s Black Crab is BAFTA nominee Noomi Rapace, whose credits include The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus, Lamb and many more.

Rapace is joined by Jakob Oftebro (The Letter for the King, Agent Hamilton, Norsemen), Erik Enge (Beck, The Bridge, The Sandhamn Murders), Dar Salim (Dicte, Borgen, Game of Thrones), and Ardalan Esmaili (The Rain, Rebecka Martinsson, Greyzone). The four of them can be seen in the behind-the-scenes image below:

Adam Berg, director:

“I’m very happy and proud to have such a strong cast breathe life into this movie and our characters. These skilled actors, their eyes, voices, faces and bodies will carry us through the story. They will make us feel the brutality of war, the importance of hope in a hopeless world and the hard price you have to pay for survival. They will bring a beautiful humanity to the cold harsh world that is the Black Crab.”

What’s the production status of Black Crab?

Filming for Netflix’s Black Crab took place in Sweden throughout 2021. While not many details are known to us, we do know that production is now finished and the movie is now in post-production.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at Noomi Rapace during the filming of Black Crab:

We’ve also got some more first looks here:

For more of the movies Netflix has planned for 2022, check out our full movie preview for the year here.