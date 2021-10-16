Netflix Movie ‘Northern Spy’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its library of feature film thrillers, Netflix is teaming up with producer and screenwriter Steve Kloves to produce Northern Spy, an adaptation of Flynn Berry’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The script for Netflix’s Northern Spy will be written by Steve Kloves himself, who was one of the original screenwriters for the Harry Potter films. Kloves was also nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for Wonder Boys.

According to Deadline, Netflix aggressively pursued rights to the novel and their sources say some of the industry’s top talent are already raising their hand to star in the movie. Django Unchained producer Stacey Sher will produce. Kloves will also exec produce. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Northern Spy:

What is the plot of Northern Spy?

As previously mentioned, Netflix’s Northern Spy is an adaptation of Flynn Berry’s bestselling novel of the same name that was published in April 2021. It featured as Reese Witherspoon’s book of the month the second it released.

Here is an extended preview of the Northern Spy story from Amazon:

A producer at the BBC and mother to a new baby, Tessa is at work in Belfast one day when the news of another raid comes on the air. The IRA may have gone underground in the two decades since the Good Friday Agreement, but they never really went away, and lately bomb threats, security checkpoints, and helicopters floating ominously over the city have become features of everyday life. As the news reporter requests the public’s help in locating those responsible for the robbery, security footage reveals Tessa’s sister, Marian, pulling a black ski mask over her face. The police believe Marian has joined the IRA, but Tessa is convinced she must have been abducted or coerced; the sisters have always opposed the violence enacted in the name of uniting Ireland. And besides, Marian is vacationing on the north coast. Tessa just spoke to her yesterday. When the truth about Marian comes to light, Tessa is faced with impossible choices that will test the limits of her ideals, the bonds of her family, her notions of right and wrong, and her identity as a sister and a mother. Walking an increasingly perilous road, she wants nothing more than to protect the one person she loves more fiercely than her sister: her infant son, Finn.

Who is cast in Northern Spy?

As of October 2021, no cast members are known for Northern Spy.

What’s the production status of Northern Spy?

Currently, Netflix’s Northern Spy is in active development with the script being developed and polished until the pre-production can start in the next several months.

What’s the Netflix release date for Northern Spy?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for Northern Spy, but considering the development stage, it would probable be sometime around late 2022 or 2023.