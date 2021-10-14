Netflix Fantasy Series ‘Raybearer’: What We Know So Far

Netflix has struck an overall deal with writer and producer Gina Atwater to “create, produce, and write new series and other projects, focusing on prestige content across multiple genres that put traditionally underrepresented characters front and center”. The first project to come out of this deal is a YA fantasy called Raybearer that will be based on Jordan Ifueko’s novel of the same name.

Atwater was part of the writers room for three seasons on HBO’s series Westworld, where she wrote the critically acclaimed “Riddle of the Sphinx” episode as her episodic debut. She was also part of the creative team that has won multiple Emmy Awards for building out the internal rules of the “world” of Delos for Westworld’s interactive media and fan engagement content. She also has worked on such projects as Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Atwater commented on the Netflix collaboration:

“It’s an absolute privilege to join the Netflix family. I’m grateful I get to collaborate with a company that shares my passion for pursuing bold and innovative stories that give underrepresented characters a place to shine in the prestige space.”

Matt Thunell, Netflix Vice President, Overall Deals:

“Gina is a triple threat as a writer, director and producer and we’re thrilled to be working with her. Her experiences crafting fearless, character-centered work amid complex fantasy worlds makes her the perfect writer to take on the world of Raybearer.”

The project hails from Sugar23 and Macro Television Studios. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Raybearer:

What is the plot of Raybearer?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Raybearer will be a live-action adaptation of Jordan Ifueko’s YA novel of the same name that was published in 2020.

Here’s a good preview of the story told in Raybearer as seen on GoodReads:

Nothing is more important than loyalty. But what if you’ve sworn to protect the one you were born to destroy? Tarisai has always longed for the warmth of a family. She was raised in isolation by a mysterious, often absent mother known only as The Lady. The Lady sends her to the capital of the global empire of Aritsar to compete with other children to be chosen as one of the Crown Prince’s Council of 11. If she’s picked, she’ll be joined with the other Council members through the Ray, a bond deeper than blood. That closeness is irresistible to Tarisai, who has always wanted to belong somewhere. But The Lady has other ideas, including a magical wish that Tarisai is compelled to obey: Kill the Crown Prince once she gains his trust. Tarisai won’t stand by and become someone’s pawn–but is she strong enough to choose a different path for herself? With extraordinary world-building and breathtaking prose, Raybearer is the story of loyalty, fate, and the lengths we’re willing to go for the ones we love.

Who is cast in Raybearer?

As of October 2021, Netflix’s Raybearer hasn’t reached a point in its development to have any cast members.

What’s the production status of Raybearer?

According to Deadline, as of September 2021, Netflix’s Raybearer was in its very early development stage and production won’t start any time soon.

What’s the Netflix release date for Raybearer?

Considering its current development stage, we wouldn’t expect Raybearer to be on Netflix earlier than 2023.