Netflix Re-Releases Bear Grylls Interactive Titles As Linear Specials

Netflix has re-released all of its Bear Grylls interactive survival specials globally. All four original interactive titles are now available again, but in trimmed-down and linear formats.

To recap, 2024 marked the end of interactive specials on Netflix with the last major title coming in May 2023. The news first came out of a report that stated Netflix had moved away from the format for future projects, instead focusing on mobile and TV gaming efforts such as Netflix Stories (which has just recently been announced to be canceled – but, I digress). In November 2024, we got word that all but four Interactive Specials would be removed from Netflix. The only remaining interactive specials included:

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (2020)

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022)

You vs. Wild (2019)

Those two remaining Vs. Wild titles were removed from Netflix globally on January 23rd, 2025. With those removals, there are only two remaining: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. The other two, plus all the previously removed Bear Gryll specials, are now reuploaded to Netflix as “static” (for lack of a better phrase) movies and a series in the case of You vs. Wild.

Given that all the branching pathways have gone, the various specials have significantly reduced runtimes and now tell a linear story without the ability to go backwards if you make a mistake. Parts with instructions on what the user can do next have been cut, and any remaining options presented in the specials have jarring cuts. Naturally, the synopsis of each title has been tweaked too to remove any references to choices and yourself being involved.

Let’s run you through each title that’s now been added today:

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

First released in February 2021, this interactive special had a total runtime of 2 hours and 18 minutes. The synopsis for this title was originally, “When wild animals escape from a sanctuary, Bear Grylls — and you — must pursue them and secure their protective habitat. An interactive special.”

The new iteration is 43 minutes long and has the updated synopsis: “When wild animals escape from a sanctuary, Bear Grylls must pursue them and secure their protective habitat without putting anyone in danger.”

Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh teamed up with Bear Grylls for this special from director James Turner, which was first released in July 2022. That initial version had a runtime, at least according to Netflix, of 1 hour and 48 minutes whereas it’s now been trimmed ever so slightly to 1 hour and 12 minutes.

You vs. Wild

All eight episodes of the original You vs. Wild series have been retained and repackaged with slightly shorter runtimes. The series first dropped back in April 2019. You can see the differences between the two different synopsis below:

“In this interactive series, you’ll make key decisions to help Bear Grylls survive, thrive and complete missions in the harshest environments on Earth.”

“In this heart-pounding adventure series, wilderness survival expert Bear Grylls faces life-or-death scenarios in the harshest environments on Earth.”

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

This particular title has had the most dramatic runtime cut, with the special reduced from 1 hour and 46 minutes to just a 28-minute special. It was first released in September 2021. The new synopsis is as follows: “After a plane crash leaves Bear Grylls with amnesia, he must act fast to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes adventure scenario.”

No word on whether Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special will also be converted to this movie format. Bandersnatch, the functionality was really key to the show’s existence, whereas the Kimmy Schmidt version could easily have a single-branch story told out in full.

These re-additions to the Netflix library are most welcome, given that the titles would’ve otherwise become so-called lost media. Fan efforts to catalog and provide access to these titles have been made, although they have not been done so with Netflix’s blessing.

Fingers crossed, we’ll eventually see more of the other removed interactive specials get what we’ll dub the Bear Grylls treatment, although we suspect many that relied on the interactive elements the most won’t make sense to return.