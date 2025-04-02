New Anime Film ‘The Rose of Versailles’ Coming to Netflix in April 2025

More than 50 years after the manga was first published and over 45 years since its first anime adaptation, the film adaptation of The Rose of Versailles lands on Netflix in April 2025.

The Rose of Versailles is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime directed by Ai Yoshimura. It is an adaptation of the original manga by Riyoko Ikeda. This is the second adaptation of the manga, which was written by Tomoku Komparu. Animation studio MAPPA handled the animation. Ayaka performs the theme song for the anime, Versailles.

The original manga, which was first published in 1972, has sold over 20 million copies.

When is The Rose of Versailles coming to Netflix?

Netflix has revealed that The Rose of Versailles is coming to the streaming service on April 30th, 2025.

An official trailer for the anime has been released.

What is the plot of The Rose of Versailles?

Netflix has released a synopsis for the anime:

“Oscar François de Jarjayes, a beautiful woman who dresses in men’s clothing, was raised as a boy by a distinguished general. Marie Antoinette arrives from neighboring Austria as a bride to become a noble and graceful queen. André Grandier is Oscar’s servant and childhood friend. Meanwhile, Hans Axel von Fersen is a handsome and intelligent count from Sweden. Converging in Versailles, France in the prosperous late 18th century, they embrace their destinies with grace and beauty despite being swept along by the times.”

Who are the cast members of The Rose of Versailles?

Playing the role of Oscar François de Jarjayes is actress Miyuki Sawashiro.

The role of Marie Antoinette will be played by Aya Hirano.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as André Grandier.

Kazuki Kato as Hans Axel von Fersen.

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Alain de Soissons.

Takuya Eguchi Bernard as Florian de Gerodelle.

Miyu Irino as Châtelet.

Fukushi Ochiai as Louis XVI.

Sumi Shimamoto as Madame Jarjayes.

Kensho Ono as Robespierre.

Sora Tokui as Louis Joseph.

Minami Tanaka as Marie Thérèse.

Atsushi Tamaru as La Salle.

Daiki Yamashita as Jean.

Yuto Suzuki as François.

Junta Terashima as Pierre.

Banjo Ginga as General Jarjayes.

Mayumi Tanaka as Marron Glacé Mont Blanc.

Fumi Hirano as Comtesse Noailles.

Hochu Otsuka as Louis XV.

Saori Hayami as Rosalie.

Jin Yamanoi as Colonel d’Agout.

Akio Otsuka as General Bouillé.

Wataru Takagi as Henri de Guéméné.

Hironori Kondoh as de Launay.

