Netflix Releases First Look For 2026 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Thriller Series 'Man on Fire'

The first look came via the Next on Netflix 2026 reveals.


Netflix has unveiled a first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the upcoming thriller series Man on Fire, coming later in 2026. 

Man on Fire is headlined by Emmy-winning Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man, Watchmen, Candyman). Written by Fear Street‘s Kyle Killen, the 7-episode action series is based on the best-selling novels by A.J. Quinnell that began with Man on Fire (1980). Quinnell published four sequel novels, wrapping up the series with Message From Hell in 1996.

The project was officially announced back in March 2023, but it wasn’t until June 2024 that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II confirmed to take on the role that Denzel Washington famously played in the 2004 film. Filming on the project kicked off in October 2024 and wrapped in early 2025, with production taking place in Mexico, Brazil, and Italy. 

The series follows struggling former Special Forces Mercenary, John Creasy. Battling demons, he sets out for redemption, but finds himself unwittingly thrust back into action.

Check out the official updated tagline below:

“Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.”

Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. will helm the first two episodes; we still don’t know who is directing the subsequent instalments. As well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll, the series also stars Billie Boullet (A Small Light), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil), and Paul Ben-Victor (Rosario).

Man on Fire debuts on Netflix in 2026. Netflix has not set a specific release window, but it is confirmed to premiere later this year. Will you be watching it? Tell us in the comments down below!

For the full list of Next on Netflix 2026 announcements, check out our comprehensive article here

