Netflix Revenge K-Drama ‘The Glory’ Season 1: What We Know So Far

The Glory is an upcoming Netflix Original South Korean revenge-drama series, written by Kim Eun Sook, the writer of Descendants of the Sun. Directing the series is Ahn Gil Ho, who previously directed the dramas Happiness, Stranger, and Memories of the Alhambra.

When is The Glory Netflix release date?

A Netflix release date hasn’t been confirmed yet for The Glory. But, given the filming dates, we would expect to see the arrival of the k-drama before the end of 2022.

It has been reported by MyDramaList that the series will have a total of eight episodes. This leads us to believe the drama may arrive with all of the episodes at once, but we’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm this.

What is the plot of The Glory?

In her high-school days, Moon Dong Eun had dreams of becoming an architect. However, thanks to suffering from a brutally violent attack from her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully gets married, has a child, and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her plan of revenge against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.

Who are the cast members of The Glory?

Song Hye Kyo’s casting is a reunion for her and writer Kim Eun-sook, who previously worked on the massive South Korean hit series Descendants of the Sun.

Lee Do Hyun was recently seen in the Netflix Original series Sweet Home and was a major fan favorite. Im Ji Yeon will make her Netflix debut later in 2022 when she stars in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

Park Sung-Hoon will also make his Netflix debut when The Glory releases. The actor is known for his work on Joseon Exorcist and Psychopath Diary.

Below is the full cast list for The Glory:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Moon Dong Eun Song Hye Kyo Encounter | Descendants of the Sun | Full House Joo Yeo Jung Lee Do Hyun Youth of May | Sweet Home | Hotel Del Luna Park Yeon Jin Im Ji Yeon Welcome 2 Life | The Royal Gambler | The Magic TBA Park Sung Hoon Joseon Exorcist | Into the Ring | Psychopath Diary Park Yeon Jin (Young) Shin Ye Eun More Than Friends | A-TEEN | He Is Psychometric TBA Son Sook Arthdal Chronicles | My Mister | Blood TBA Jo Min Wook Search: WWW | Twenty-Five Twenty One

What is the production status of The Glory?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 30/03/2022)

On February 3rd, 2022, lead actress Song Hye Kyo confirmed in an Instagram post that she had received the scripts for the first two episodes of The Glory. She captioned the picture with “Start,” which leaves us to presume that filming is now underway on the drama.

