‘The Glory’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix in March 2023

Part 1 of The Glory landed on Netflix at the end of December 2022, and after doing well in the Netflix top 10s, part 2 will be coming to Netflix in March 2023.

The Glory is an upcoming Netflix Original South Korean revenge-drama series written by Kim Eun Sook, the writer of Descendants of the Sun.

Moon Dong Eun dreamed of becoming an architect in her high-school days. However, after suffering from a brutally violent attack by her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully married, has a child, and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her revenge plan against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.

Since its addition to Netflix, part 1 of The Glory picked up 148M hours watched globally between December 25th and January 15th, 2023.

When is Part 2 of The Glory coming to Netflix?

Ahead of the release in December, we had seen multiple reports that part 2 of The Glory will be released on Netflix in March 2023.

This has since been confirmed, with part 2 of The Glory scheduled to drop on March 10th, 2023.

Has Netflix renewed The Glory for a full second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 21/12/2022)

It’s unclear if the story of The Glory will go beyond its first season, but once we’ve seen all sixteen episodes, we can conclude whether or not to expect a second season.

With part 1 arriving at the end of December, the viewing figures over the first few weeks of its release will be a great indicator of whether or not part 2 will be successful and most importantly how likely the drama will be renewed.

Are you looking forward to the release of part 2 of The Glory on Netflix? Let us know in the comment below!