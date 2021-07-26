Netflix Romance Movie ‘I Believe In a Thing Called Love’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its Asian catalog, Netflix will be producing a feature film adaptation of Maurene Goos’ young adult romance I Believe In A Thing Called Love where a high school senior decides to use the laws of K-drama romances to land herself a boyfriend.

The script for Netflix’s I Believe in a Thing Called Love will be written by Yulin Kuang, who previously worked with the streamer on the series The Healing Powers of Dude. Author Maurene Goo herself will also produce. In addition, A-Major Media’s Mary Lee and BH Entertainment’s Charles Pak will produce as well.

Goo commented on the news in a statement:

“I Believe in a Thing Called Love has found a home with Netflix! I’m so proud of my amazing team—Yulin, A-Major, and BH Entertainment—and it’s a thrill to finally share this exciting news.”

This is the news that matters to my mother: I BELIEVE IN A THING CALLED LOVE going to Netflix, adapted by the amazing @YulinKuang, produced by A-Major, & starring and produced by Lee Byung-hun! I grew up with K dramas so this is unreal 😭https://t.co/9KEux2yaBt — Maurene Goo (@maurenegoo) July 19, 2021

Mary Lee also expressed her excitement about the project:

“Maurene found a way to tap into the fun world of K-dramas through the perspective of a girl who learns that life is something that you can’t control, and Yulin’s voice was perfect for the adaptation.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s I Believe in a Thing Called Love:

What is the plot of I Believe In a Thing Called Love?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s I Believe in a Thing Called Love will be an adaptation of Maurene Goo’s romance book of the same name that was published in 2015.

Here is the synopsis of the book:

Desi Lee believes anything is possible if you have a plan. That’s how she became student body president. Varsity soccer star. And it’s how she’ll get into Stanford. But she’s never had a boyfriend. In fact, she’s a disaster at romance, a clumsy, stammering humiliation magnet whose botched attempts at flirting have become legendary with her friends. So when the hottest human specimen to have ever lived walks into her life one day, Desi finds guidance in the Korean dramas her father has been obsessively watching for years—where the hapless heroine always seems to end up in the arms of her true love by episode ten. It’s a simple formula, and Desi is a quick study. Armed with her “K Drama Steps to True Love,” Desi goes after the moody, elusive artist Luca Drakos—and boat rescues, love triangles, and staged car crashes ensue. But when the fun and games turn to true feels, Desi finds out that real love is about way more than just drama.

Who is cast in I Believe In a Thing Called Love?

It was revealed in July 2021 that Byung-hun Lee would star in I Believe In a Thing Called Love Desi Lee’s father. Lee is known for his roles in such projects as Terminator: Genisys, The Magnificent Seven, G.I. Joe and more. The casting of Desi Lee herself is currently unknown.

What’s the production status of I Believe In a Thing Called Love?

As of July 2021, Netflix’s I Believe In a Thing Called Love is in development and no production dates have been revealed.

What’s the Netflix release date of I Believe In a Thing Called Love?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for the movie yet, but we would expect a 2022 release.