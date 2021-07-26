Netflix T-Drama ‘Man In Love’ is Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Arriving on Netflix soon is the incredibly exciting upcoming romantic T-Drama movie, Man In Love. We have everything you need to know about Man In Love including the plot, cast, trailer, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Man In Love is an upcoming romantic T-Drama movie directed by Yin Chen Hao and based on the 2014 South Korean movie of the same name.

Upon release Man In Love is the seventh Taiwanese drama to drop on Netflix in the 2020s, and the twelfth Mandarin-language drama internationally licensed by Netflix in the 2020s.

When is the Man In Love Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer, we can confirm that Man In Love will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, August 20th, 2021.

What is the plot of Man In Love?

Hao Ting struggles to make ends meet, but despite her rising debts it doesn’t stop her from shouldering the burden of taking care of her father alone, and the cost of his care. Her luck begins to change when A Cheng, a local but kind-hearted debt collector, becomes deeply attracted to Hao Ting, and in exchange for spending time with him on dates, he will ease the burden of her debt.

Who are the cast members of Man In Love?

The following list is the confirmed actors of Man In Love:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before A Cheng Roy Chiu My Treasure | Dear Ex | Detective Chinatown 3 Hao Ting Tiffany Hsu Home Sweet Home | Battle of Memories | The Victims’ Game A Cheng’s Father Tsai Chen Nan What is Love | A Borrowed Life | Betelnut Beauty TBA Zhong Xin Ling Golden Darling | Apple in Your Eye | Fated to Love You Zhang Da-wei Wei Hua Lan The Mirror | Green Door | High Flash Shu-ling Peace Yang Wrath of Desire | The King of Romance | Lion Pride Yaya Lulu Huang Lu Zi Yin Borrow Your Love | Silent Code | Love More Hao Ting’s father Tan Qing-pu N/A

What is the runtime of Man In Love?

The film’s official runtime is listed as 115 minutes.

What language will Man In Love be available to stream in?

Man In Love has been filmed in Mandarin, but it’s highly likely that Netflix will provide dubs for a variety of different languages. These languages should include English, Spanish, French, and German.

Subtitles in various different languages should also be available.

Are you looking forward to the release of Man In Love on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!