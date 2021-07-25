Wreck-it Ralph Writer Boards Netflix’s Roald Dahl Series ‘The Twits’

Netflix is moving forward on the animated limited series of the Roald Dahl classic novel, The Twits and better yet, it’s boarded the writer behind Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph to pen it.

The series was originally announced as part of Netflix’s big press release back in late 2018 revealing that they would be adapting many entries in Roald Dahl’s expansive works.

Now in July 2021, not a single project has been released thus far although plenty of work is going on behind the scenes. Taika Waititi was announced to be working on a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series along with an Oompa-Loompas TV series both of which will be animated.

Matilda is another project coming to Netflix in the form of Matilda: The Musical which is filming in the UK throughout 2021.

What’s The Twits about?

Need a quick crash course on The Twits? Here’s what you need to know.

First released in 1980, The Twits focuses on a couple living in a brick house with no windows and the pair are fairly irredeemable. They’re known to be wicked people who constantly play pranks on each other.

The story is progressed by various “tricks” that the couple plays on each other including the glass eye trick, the frog trick and my personal favorite, the wormy spaghetti.

Believe it or not, the entire story was originally conceived because of Roald Dahl’s personal distaste for beards.

What we know so far about Netflix’s The Twits series

The Twits, we’ve learned, is one of the next projects due to get underway at Netflix with recording for the series taking place this year.

Phil Johnston is writing the animated limited series who has had a rich career in both live-action and animated projects. His notable animated projects include Disney’s Zootopia and Wreck-it Ralph 1 & 2 where he both voiced and penned the scripts.

Johnston will also serve as an executive producer as will Maggie Malone who moved to Netflix in August 2020 having previously worked at the Walt Disney Company and Illumination Entertainment.

It’s not the first time The Twits has been attempted to be bought to our screens before. John Cleese along with Kirk De Micco worked on a script that was originally expected to go ahead in the early 2000s but never materialized despite a long history in development and changing studios.

The series is expected to be developed entirely in-house at Netflix which has been growing its animation studio at a rapid pace.

We’ll keep you posted on more on The Twits as and when we get it and until then, keep our Roald Dahl post bookmarked for the latest on all the upcoming Roald Dahl adaptations at Netflix.

