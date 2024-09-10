Netflix Sets Two New Games: Carmen Sandiego and Candy Lane: Merge

Two new games have just been confirmed for release on Netflix: a new puzzle merge game currently being tested in two countries and a new puzzle adventure game set in the world of Carmen Sandiego, which will arrive on Netflix in Q1 2025.

Let’s dive into Carmen Sandiego, which is due out across multiple platforms, including a mobile release exclusively on Netflix. Gameloft and HarperCollins Productions are the two developers behind it. It’ll see you in the shoes of the famed thief who was first introduced to the world back in the 1980s.

Since it’s the home of the recent animated series and its interactive spin-off, Netflix makes logical sense for a new Carmen Sandiego game. In 2018, Gina Rodriguez was also due to star in a live-action movie spin-off, but where that project is in development and whether it’ll see the light of day remains to be seen.

IGN took a deep dive into the new game with the first looks and trailer. They quizzed the team behind it on various design aspects, including what Easter eggs fans can hope to get from the game. Reaction to the game has been mixed, with fans saying the game misses the show’s point if you’re playing the role of Sandiego herself.

By this point, everyone is familiar with the merge-3 concept, and Netflix now has a few of its own in the library, too. Best-known titles in the genre include Candy Crush, Royal Match, and Best Fiends.

“Restore sweet order to a magical candy kingdom in this merge puzzle game. Collect, combine, and serve tasty treats to travel along the Rainbow Path,” reads the official logline for the new game currently available to users in Malaysia and the Philippines. Cyprus-based Neskin Stars is the developer behind this game.

There is no official release date for Candy Land: Merge, but typically, when apps test in select regions, they become available to Netflix users globally within a month or two.

These are just two of Netflix’s upcoming slate of games, which we’ve cataloged here. Another game that has been in testing at the time of publishing is Placid Plastic Duck, with other upcoming titles shortly, including Monument Valley and Squid Game: Unleashed.

