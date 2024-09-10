Netflix Games Netflix News and Previews

Netflix Sets Two New Games: Carmen Sandiego and Candy Lane: Merge

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Carmen Sandiego And Candy Lane Merge Coming To Netflix Games

Picture: Gameloft / Netflix

Two new games have just been confirmed for release on Netflix: a new puzzle merge game currently being tested in two countries and a new puzzle adventure game set in the world of Carmen Sandiego, which will arrive on Netflix in Q1 2025. 

Let’s dive into Carmen Sandiego, which is due out across multiple platforms, including a mobile release exclusively on Netflix. Gameloft and HarperCollins Productions are the two developers behind it. It’ll see you in the shoes of the famed thief who was first introduced to the world back in the 1980s. 

Since it’s the home of the recent animated series and its interactive spin-off, Netflix makes logical sense for a new Carmen Sandiego game. In 2018, Gina Rodriguez was also due to star in a live-action movie spin-off, but where that project is in development and whether it’ll see the light of day remains to be seen. 

IGN took a deep dive into the new game with the first looks and trailer. They quizzed the team behind it on various design aspects, including what Easter eggs fans can hope to get from the game. Reaction to the game has been mixed, with fans saying the game misses the show’s point if you’re playing the role of Sandiego herself. 

By this point, everyone is familiar with the merge-3 concept, and Netflix now has a few of its own in the library, too. Best-known titles in the genre include Candy Crush, Royal Match, and Best Fiends.

“Restore sweet order to a magical candy kingdom in this merge puzzle game. Collect, combine, and serve tasty treats to travel along the Rainbow Path,” reads the official logline for the new game currently available to users in Malaysia and the Philippines. Cyprus-based Neskin Stars is the developer behind this game. 

There is no official release date for Candy Land: Merge, but typically, when apps test in select regions, they become available to Netflix users globally within a month or two. 

Candy Land Merge

Picture: Netflix

These are just two of Netflix’s upcoming slate of games, which we’ve cataloged here. Another game that has been in testing at the time of publishing is Placid Plastic Duck, with other upcoming titles shortly, including Monument Valley and Squid Game: Unleashed.

Keep our complete Netflix game guide bookmarked for the full list of over 100 Netflix mobile games with search functionality.

Are you excited for either Candy Land: Merge or Carmen Sandiego? Let us know in the comments. 

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

Newest Articles - Netflix Games

Full List of 108 Mobile Games on Netflix: September 2024 Article Teaser Photo

Full List of 108 Mobile Games on Netflix: September 2024
New Netflix Games Coming in Fall 2024, 2025 and Beyond Article Teaser Photo

New Netflix Games Coming in Fall 2024, 2025 and Beyond
'Squid Game: Unleashed', 'Rollercoaster Tycoon', & 'Snake.io' Among Netflix Games Showcased for Gamescom 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Squid Game: Unleashed', 'Rollercoaster Tycoon', & 'Snake.io' Among Netflix Games Showcased for Gamescom 2024
'Squid Game: Unleashed' Netflix Multiplayer Mobile Game: Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Squid Game: Unleashed' Netflix Multiplayer Mobile Game: Everything We Know So Far

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

‘Squid Game: Unleashed’, ‘Rollercoaster Tycoon’, & ‘Snake.io’ Among Netflix Games Showcased for Gamescom 2024

‘Squid Game: Unleashed’, ‘Rollercoaster Tycoon’, & ‘Snake.io’ Among Netflix Games Showcased for Gamescom 2024

‘Squid Game’ Season 2: December 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed

‘Squid Game’ Season 2: December 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Achievements Launch on Netflix Games; ‘Braid’ Soft Launches Ahead of April 30th Release

Achievements Launch on Netflix Games; ‘Braid’ Soft Launches Ahead of April 30th Release

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 9th to 15th, 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 9th to 15th, 2024

New Animated Shows Coming in 2025 & Beyond

New Animated Shows Coming in 2025 & Beyond