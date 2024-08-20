‘Squid Game: Unleashed’, ‘Rollercoaster Tycoon’, & ‘Snake.io’ Among Netflix Games Showcased for Gamescom 2024

Gamescom is in full swing, and not wanting to be left out of the conversation, Netflix Games was featured in the opening night presentation with two games showcased live, along with several new announcements and a new release that you can play right now.

Diner Out

Coming to Netflix: Now!

Diner Out is now available as part of your Netflix subscription. It has been tested in select regions over the past month and is now ready for release to everyone on iOS and Android.

Developed by Original Games, the cozy puzzle game has you merging kitchen ingredients to cook various dishes in your very own cafe.

Squid Game: Unleashed

Coming to Netflix: TBD

First teased last year and throughout this year, Netflix’s multiplier mobile game adaptation of Squid Game, its biggest show in history, was the hot ticket item for Netflix at Gamescom.

We got our first look courtesy of a trailer that reveals that it’s a Fall Guys-esque title that sees players competing in games either directly from the show or inspired by it.

We’ve got more on Squid Game: Unleashed in our full preview for the upcoming multiplayer game, which is headed to Netflix Games on both iOS and Android, although it doesn’t yet have an official release date (expect it to launch around the same time as season 2).

Monument Valley Trilogy

Three Monument Valley games, including a brand new third entry, will be released on Netflix throughout the remainder of 2024. The critically acclaimed puzzle games will be released in order starting with:

Monument Valley 1 on September 19th

Monument Valley 2 on October 29th

Monument Valley 3 on December 10th

ustwo Games, the studio behind all three entries, invites players to sign up for their newsletter for sneak peeks of the upcoming game and behind-the-scenes teases.

Snake.io

Coming to Netflix: August 27th

Developed by Kooapps, Snake.io is already available as a mobile app on iOS and Android and has a direct link to play online. The game follows a similar formula to the likes of Agar.io and Slither.io, where your goal is simple: eat up the little dots to get bigger and dominate the map and fellow people in the lobby.

The game already boasts 100M downloads on Android alone and is one of the highest-grossing apps, given that you can buy skins via numerous forms of currency. Expect a more streamlined version of the app for the Netflix release.

Battleship

Coming to Netflix: September 10th

Netflix has already brought some classic arcade games to the platform, and joining the lineup this September will be Netflix’s take on Battleship. Per the streamer:

“Sink or be sunk! Deploy smart tactics and a powerful arsenal to bring down your opponent’s hidden fleet in this classic guessing game. Make every guess count in this timeless, turn-based strategy game of nautical cat and mouse. Arrange your ships on the grid and engage in thrilling naval battles with players around the globe to see who can locate and sink the other’s fleet first. A lineup of special weapons adds new tactical depth, while customizable ship skins, player avatars and more let you take command of your game. Full speed ahead — your legend awaits!”

Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch

Coming to Netflix: October 8th

Based on the classic theme park simulator, the mobile game adaptation, already available for free on iOS and Android, will get a Netflix makeover in October.

Per Netflix:

“Become the architect of your own amusement park in this adaptation of the classic PC game. Players will design roller coasters, build rides, and play minigames all while balancing the needs of park patrons. Collect new rides with a unique card-based progression system to make more money, expand your park, and become a true roller coaster tycoon!”

Don’t forget that Netflix Games will feature prominently next month at Geeked Week, where we expect many new releases and announcements for upcoming titles. One of the titles teased for that event so far is Monument Valley. Stay tuned.

You can find Netflix’s full library of games here and our preview of every known upcoming Netflix Games title coming soon here. One of the biggest new titles still to come in 2024 is the upcoming Squid Game multiplayer game. Two other games currently in testing with imminent releases are Placid Plastic Duck and Diner Out.

Will you be checking out either of these upcoming games on Netflix? Let us know down below.