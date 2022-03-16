Netflix South Korean Thriller ‘Kill Bok Soon’: Everything We Know So Far

An exciting new thriller from South Korea is on the way to Netflix in the near future, Kill Bok Soon! The thriller stars The Good Wife actress Jeon Do Yeon, who will be making her Netflix debut. Filming has just begun, so we aren’t expecting to see the thriller on Netflix until 2023. Here’s everything we know so far about Kill Bok Soon on Netflix.

Kill Bok Soon is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original action-thriller directed by Byun Sung Hyun.

Netflix has a lot of TV shows in the library, and that list continues to grow every month. However, the number of original films from South Korea has been significantly slower, so Kill Bok Soon is a more than welcome future addition to the Netflix library.

What is the plot of Kill Bok Soon?

Single mother Kill Bok Soon is one of the world’s deadliest assassins thanks to her 100% success rate on contract killings. Bok Soon works for M.K Ent, which is run by the man that taught her, Cha Min Kyo. The pair hold mutual respect for each other, but Kill Bok Soon understands that at a moment’s notice could take everything away from her. Just before Kill Bok Soon was due to renew her contract, loyalties are put to the test when Bok Soon is involved in a kill or be killed incident.

Who are the cast members of Kill Bok Soon?

The cast of Kill Bok Soon is taking shape, and k-drama fans should be super excited.

Taking on the lead role of Kill Bok Soon is The Good Wife actress Jeon Do Yeon, who will also be making her Netflix debut in the movie.

Sol Kyung Gu will be more familiar with Netflix subscribers soon thanks to his leading role in the upcoming South Korean thriller Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Here are the confirmed cast members of Kill Bok Soon so far:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kill Bok Soon Jeon Do Yeon The Good Wife | Lost | Until We Can Love TBA Sol Kyung Gu The Book of Fish | Man of Men | The Merciless TBA Hwang Jung Min Hush | Veteran | The New World Min Hee Esom Taxi Driver | Inseparable Bros | My Little Brother TBA Koo Kyo Hwan D.P. | Romeo | Dishonor

What is the production status of Kill Bok Soon?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 16/03/2022)

As of February 14th, 2022, filming for Kill Bok Soon has been ongoing.

When is the Kill Bok Soon Netflix release date?

With filming beginning in February, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Kill Bok Soon on Netflix before the end of 2022. An early 2023 release is a more realistic release date.

We hope to learn more from Netflix in the coming months.

Are you looking forward to the release of Kill Bok Soon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!