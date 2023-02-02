HomeWhat To Watch on NetflixMost Popular Spanish-Language Movies & Series on Netflix in 2022

Most Popular Spanish-Language Movies & Series on Netflix in 2022

What Spanish-language movies and series dominated the Netflix top 10s in 2022?

It’s time for another 2022 recap where we’ll be using the Netflix top 10s to look through what Spanish-language movies and series picked up the most points in Netflix’s top 10s.

This list is sourced from the SVOD tracking site FlixPatrol which, every day, tracks the daily top 10s and other factors to determine what’s trending on Netflix and other streaming services. By assigning points to titles that feature in Netflix’s top 10s, we can look at what’s trending weekly, monthly, or in this case, for the entirety of 2022.

This is one of several top 10 roundups we’ve compiled looking back at the biggest hits of 2022. We’ve covered the top 100 series that picked up the most points, the biggest action movies, horror movies, and reality series.

Top 25 Spanish Language TV Series on Netflix in 2022

cafe con aroma de mujer

Café con aroma de mujer

Colombian telenovelas dominated the Netflix top 10s in 2022, but even more remarkable is that some of the biggest titles weren’t available on Netflix worldwide.

Take Café con aroma de mujer, for instance; that show is only available in a select few Latin American countries but still outperformed globally available titles.

Why was it able to dominate the top 10s so much? Big seasons. In the case of Cafe, season 1 consists of a whopping 88 episodes.

The first series to feature from Spain itself is Elite which returned for two new seasons (seasons 5 and 6) in 2022 and undoubtedly assisted its ability to pick up points.

Here are the top 25 Spanish language series that featured in the Netflix top 10s in 2022:

  1. Café con aroma de mujer (Colombia) – 28,769 Points
  2. Pasión de gavilanes (Colombia) – 27,593 Points
  3. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (Colombia) – 24,318 Points
  4. Yo soy Betty la fea (Colombia) – 20,912 Points
  5. Elite (Spain) – 18,659 Points
  6. The Marked Heart (Colombia) – 15,581 Points
  7. Pedro El Escamoso (Colombia) – 15,042 Points
  8. The Queen of Flow (Colombia) – 12,297 Points
  9. Til Money Do Us Part (Colombia) – 12,187 Points
  10. Welcome to Eden (Spain) – 11,204 Points
  11. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Spain) – 9,976 Points
  12. High Heat (Mexico) – 9,865 Points
  13. Dark Desire (Mexico) – 8,303 Points
  14. Alba (Spain) – 8,134 Points
  15. Money Heist (Spain) – 7,493 Points
  16. Who Killed Sara? (Mexico) – 6,845 Points
  17. Toy Boy (Spain) – 5,376 Points
  18. Intimidad (Spain) – 5,322 Points
  19. The Unbroken Voice (Colombia) – 5,042 Points
  20. El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Colombia) – 4,504 Points
  21. The Longest Night (Spain) – 3,023 Points
  22. Rebelde (Mexico) – 2,865 Points
  23. Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Colombia) – 2,154 Points
  24. Sagrada familia (Spain) – 1,743 Points
  25. Lies and Deceit (Spain) – 1,652 Points

Top 20 Spanish Language Movies on Netflix in 2022

through my window netflix movie

Through My Window – Picture: Netflix

If you look at the point differences between the movies below and the series above, you’ll be able to tell that Spanish-language movies weren’t able to travel as well as the shows.

The only Spanish-language movie that managed to break through international borders and into English-speaking regions was Through My Window, which picked up nearly double the amount of points in the top 10s compared to God’s Crooked Line.

  1. Through My Window (Spain) 11,553 Points
  2. God’s Crooked Lines (Spain) 5,284 Points
  3. La familia perfecta (Spain) 4,541 Points
  4. Honeymoon with My Mother (Spain) 4,370 Points
  5. The Chalk Line (Spain) 4,174 Points
  6. Valley of the Dead (Spain) 3,330 Points
  7. Centauro (Spain) 2,916 Points
  8. Under Her Control (Spain) 2,472 Points
  9. Code Name: Emperor (Spain) 2,282 Points
  10. A Not So Merry Christmas (Mexico) 1,919 Points
  11. The Vault (Spain) 1,821 Points
  12. A Man of Action (Spain) 1,513 Points
  13. The Wasteland (Spain) 1,462 Points
  14. Crazy About Work (Mexico) 1,204 Points
  15. Ya veremos (Mexico) 1,017 Points
  16. Live Is Life (Spain) 984 Points
  17. Running with the Devil (Colombia) 860 Points
  18. Parallel Mothers (Spain) 849 Points
  19. The Trip 6 (Colombia) 805 Points
  20. 40 Years Young (Mexico) 797 Points

What was your favorite Spanish-language title you watched on Netflix last year? Let us know down below.

