Most Popular Spanish-Language Movies & Series on Netflix in 2022

It’s time for another 2022 recap where we’ll be using the Netflix top 10s to look through what Spanish-language movies and series picked up the most points in Netflix’s top 10s.

This list is sourced from the SVOD tracking site FlixPatrol which, every day, tracks the daily top 10s and other factors to determine what’s trending on Netflix and other streaming services. By assigning points to titles that feature in Netflix’s top 10s, we can look at what’s trending weekly, monthly, or in this case, for the entirety of 2022.

This is one of several top 10 roundups we’ve compiled looking back at the biggest hits of 2022. We’ve covered the top 100 series that picked up the most points, the biggest action movies, horror movies, and reality series.

Top 25 Spanish Language TV Series on Netflix in 2022

Colombian telenovelas dominated the Netflix top 10s in 2022, but even more remarkable is that some of the biggest titles weren’t available on Netflix worldwide.

Take Café con aroma de mujer, for instance; that show is only available in a select few Latin American countries but still outperformed globally available titles.

Why was it able to dominate the top 10s so much? Big seasons. In the case of Cafe, season 1 consists of a whopping 88 episodes.

The first series to feature from Spain itself is Elite which returned for two new seasons (seasons 5 and 6) in 2022 and undoubtedly assisted its ability to pick up points.

Here are the top 25 Spanish language series that featured in the Netflix top 10s in 2022:

Café con aroma de mujer (Colombia) – 28,769 Points Pasión de gavilanes (Colombia) – 27,593 Points Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (Colombia) – 24,318 Points Yo soy Betty la fea (Colombia) – 20,912 Points Elite (Spain) – 18,659 Points The Marked Heart (Colombia) – 15,581 Points Pedro El Escamoso (Colombia) – 15,042 Points The Queen of Flow (Colombia) – 12,297 Points Til Money Do Us Part (Colombia) – 12,187 Points Welcome to Eden (Spain) – 11,204 Points Wrong Side of the Tracks (Spain) – 9,976 Points High Heat (Mexico) – 9,865 Points Dark Desire (Mexico) – 8,303 Points Alba (Spain) – 8,134 Points Money Heist (Spain) – 7,493 Points Who Killed Sara? (Mexico) – 6,845 Points Toy Boy (Spain) – 5,376 Points Intimidad (Spain) – 5,322 Points The Unbroken Voice (Colombia) – 5,042 Points El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Colombia) – 4,504 Points The Longest Night (Spain) – 3,023 Points Rebelde (Mexico) – 2,865 Points Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Colombia) – 2,154 Points Sagrada familia (Spain) – 1,743 Points Lies and Deceit (Spain) – 1,652 Points

Top 20 Spanish Language Movies on Netflix in 2022

If you look at the point differences between the movies below and the series above, you’ll be able to tell that Spanish-language movies weren’t able to travel as well as the shows.

The only Spanish-language movie that managed to break through international borders and into English-speaking regions was Through My Window, which picked up nearly double the amount of points in the top 10s compared to God’s Crooked Line.

Through My Window (Spain) 11,553 Points God’s Crooked Lines (Spain) 5,284 Points La familia perfecta (Spain) 4,541 Points Honeymoon with My Mother (Spain) 4,370 Points The Chalk Line (Spain) 4,174 Points Valley of the Dead (Spain) 3,330 Points Centauro (Spain) 2,916 Points Under Her Control (Spain) 2,472 Points Code Name: Emperor (Spain) 2,282 Points A Not So Merry Christmas (Mexico) 1,919 Points The Vault (Spain) 1,821 Points A Man of Action (Spain) 1,513 Points The Wasteland (Spain) 1,462 Points Crazy About Work (Mexico) 1,204 Points Ya veremos (Mexico) 1,017 Points Live Is Life (Spain) 984 Points Running with the Devil (Colombia) 860 Points Parallel Mothers (Spain) 849 Points The Trip 6 (Colombia) 805 Points 40 Years Young (Mexico) 797 Points

What was your favorite Spanish-language title you watched on Netflix last year? Let us know down below.