Netflix loves its book adaptations, and the latest announced to receive the Original series treatment is the short story First Kill. Filming took place throughout the latter half of 2021 and is coming to Netflix in June 2022.

First Kill is an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy teen drama written and created by V.E. Schwab. The Original is based on Schwab’s short story of the same name, which was published in Imprint’s Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite.

Felicia D. Henderson, who formerly worked on series such as Empire, Gossip Girl, and The Punisher, is the showrunner of First Kill. Henderson will also write and serve as an executive producer.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss through Belletrist serve as executive producers through Belletrist Productions.

What is the plot of First Kill?

To take her place amongst her powerful vampire family, teenager Juliette is required to make her first kill. When Juliette sets her sights on the new girl in town, Calliope, she bites off more than she can chew when Calliope is revealed to be from a family of esteemed vampire hunters. Both vampire and hunter soon learn the other isn’t so easy to kill, but far too easy to fall for.

What is the total episode count?

It has been confirmed that the first season of First Kill will have a total of eight episodes with each episode is confirmed to have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Who are the cast members of First Kill?

We have the full cast list for First Kill below:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Calliope Imani Lewis Vampires vs. the Bronx | Killer Among Us | Farewell Amor Juliette Sarah Catherine Hook Monsterland | The Conjuring 3 | NOS4A2 Ben Jonas Dylan Allen *Debuting in First Kill* Elinor Gracie Dzienny Bumblebee | Zoo | Chasing Life Apollo Dominic Goodman Young Rock | Animal Kingdom | Euphoria Oliver Dylan McNamara L.A.’s Finest | Motel 32 | Survival Noah Roberto Mendez *Debuting in First Kill* Margot Elizabeth Mitchell Running Scared | Lost | Frequency Jack Jason R. Moore The Punisher | The Sorcerer’s Apprentice | The Quad Theo Phillip Mullings Jr. American Soul | Chad | Bruh Sebastian Will Swenson Sons of Provo | The Switch | The Greatest Showman Talia Aubin Wise Atlanta | Dimland Tess Mk Xyz Intentions

What is the production status of First Kill?

We were unsure when filming for First Kill officially began. Some reports suggest that filming for the first season began towards the end of April 2021.

they are filming “first kill” for netflix 🤓 — ɐuuɐǝp 💙 (@dturns) May 19, 2021

The series reportedly entered post-production at the end of January 2022 on the 28th.

Filming took place predominantly in Georgia in the US. Specifically, some suggest filming took place in Savannah and East Cobb.

Will First Kill be released on Netflix in 2022?

Netflix officially announced First Kill season 1 is coming to the service globally on June 10th, 2022.

here are the first look photos for 🩸 FIRST KILL 🗡️ vampire Juliette meets vampire hunter Calliope and sparks fly… in more ways than one. the new series arrives June 10, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Rbk1qzRe7g — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 5, 2022

