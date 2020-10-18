Netflix Teen-Vampire Drama ‘First Kill’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix loves its book adaptations, and the latest announced to recieve the Original series treatment is the short story First Kill. We’ll be keeping track of all of the latest news and info of First Kill, including, the plot, cast news, and production updates.

First Kill is an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy teen-drama written and created by V.E. Schwab. The Original is based on Schwab’s short story of the same name, which was published in Imprint’s Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite.

Felicia D. Henderson, who formerly worked on series such as Empire, Gossip Girl, and The Punisher, is the showrunner of First Kill. Henderson will also write and serve as an executive producer.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss serve as executive producers through Belletrist Productions.

What is the plot of First Kill?

To take her place amongst her powerful vampire family, teenager Juliette is required to make her first kill. When Juliette sets her sights on the new girl in town, Calliope, she bites off more than she can chew when Calliope is revealed to be from a family of esteemed vampire hunters. Both vampire and hunter soon learn the other isn’t so easy to kill, but far too easy to fall for.

What is the total episode count?

It has been confirmed that the first season of First Kill will have a total of eight episodes.

Each episode is confirmed to have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Who are the cast members of First Kill?

At the time of writing First Kill doesn’t have any listed cast members. It’s also unknown if executive producer Emma Roberts will star in the series, or only serve as a producer.

We can expect to learn more soon in the coming weeks and months!

Are you excited for First Kill on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!