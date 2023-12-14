Netflix To License ‘Tacoma FD’ in the US from December 2023

Netflix will be bringing the laughs into the New Year with news coming out yesterday that the streamer will be licensing all four seasons of the TruTV comedy series Tacoma FD from December 31st.

Created by Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the sitcom, which airs on TruTV, follows the crew of a firehouse in Tacoma, Washington, who rarely have fires to extinguish but rather odds and ends around the town.

The cast for the critically acclaimed series includes Herfferman and Lemme themselves, Marcus Henderson, Eugene Cordero, Gabriel Hogan, Hassie Harrison, and Christopher Avila.

The most recent season recently wrapped up airing on TruTV, with the finale of the 13-episode season airing on October 5th, 2023.

The series is only scheduled to come to Netflix in the United States at the moment. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise, as most licensed title pickups are often picked up on a region-by-region basis because of pre-existing licensing agreements.

The addition to Netflix is not expected to impact where the show currently streams – Max, which houses seasons 1-3.

Netflix has picked up TruTV series in the US before, with a number of the shows from the network arriving back in 2018, including Impractical Jokers. Netflix also had the scripted comedy series I’m Sorry, which departed in September 2021.

According to numerous websites, a fifth-season renewal order is pending, with the Hollywood strikes believed to be partly down to the reason. The show’s ratings on TruTV notably took a hit in season 4, going from around 0.2 million viewers in season 3 to 0.15 million. Could licensing to Netflix give the show a bump worthy enough for a season 5 renewal? Could Netflix step in and take over the show?

