‘Unstable’ Season 2 Confirms August 2024 Netflix Release And Debuts First Looks

Unstable Season 2 First Looks Ahead Of August 2024 Netflix Premiere

Cr. John P. Fleenor/Netflix © 2024

John Lowe and John Owen Lowe will soon return to our screens. Netflix confirmed today at its Netflix is a Joke Festival that season 2 of their comedy series is scheduled to arrive globally on Thursday, August 1st, 2024.

Following filming from November 2023 to January 2024, the series starring the Lowes returns after its debut in March 2023. Season 1 saw the duo go to great lengths to save their flailing biological research company.

Here’s the logline for the upcoming second season:

“Ellis (Rob Lowe) lays out a series of challenges and mind games for Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to determine if he has what it takes to succeed as heir to the Dragon empire. But does a newcomer have other ideas?”

The release date announcement includes a 47-second teaser of the upcoming season, plus some first looks. The teaser opens with Ellis Dragon behind bars (at least for a few seconds) as he prepares for his imminent incarceration. We also get a glimpse of the other hijinks in store for season 2.

A couple of new faces will join the second season of Unstable: Iris Apatow and Lamorne Morris are set to join the returning cast members from the successful first season.

The show’s second season (also consisting of eight episodes) features an impressive roster of writers, including Andrew Gurland, Sean Clements, Justin Nowell, Guy Endore-Kaiser, Dominic Eugene Dierkes, John Owen Lowe, Samantha Shanker, Alexander Rushfield, and Kate Loveless.

This announcement is one of three major reveals for Netflix’s scripted titles during the ongoing Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles so far. Last week, Netflix confirmed release dates for the final season of Cobra Kai (divided into three parts) and Emily in Paris (divided into two parts). The festival also hosts livestreams of various specials, including the John Mulaney series, the Tom Brady roast, and the Katt Williams special.

Finally, let’s take a sneak peek at the upcoming second season of Unstable with some first-look images:

Unstable 204 Unit 00617r

Unstable. (L to R) Fred Armisen as Leslie, Rob Lowe as Ellis in episode 204 of Unstable. Cr. John P. Fleenor/Netflix © 2024

Unstable 202 Unit 02499r

Unstable. (L to R) Rob Lowe as Ellis, John Owen Lowe as Jackson in episode 202 of Unstable. Cr. John P. Fleenor/Netflix © 2024

Unstable 208 Unit 01114r

Unstable. (L to R) Lamorne Morris as Peter, Rob Lowe as Ellis in episode 208 of Unstable. Cr. John P. Fleenor/Netflix © 2024

Unstable 208 Unit 00343r

Unstable. (L to R) John Owen Lowe as Jackson, Rob Lowe as Ellis in episode 208 of Unstable. Cr. John P. Fleenor/Netflix © 2024

Unstable 205 Unit 00359r

Unstable. (L to R) Iris Apatow as Georgia, John Owen Lowe as Jackson in episode 205 of Unstable. Cr. John P. Fleenor/Netflix © 2024

Unstable 203 Unit 00455r

Unstable. John Owen Lowe as Jackson in episode 203 of Unstable. Cr. John P. Fleenor/Netflix © 2024

Unstable 203 Unit 01420r

Unstable. (L to R) Aaron Branch as Malcolm, Sian Clifford as Anna, Rob Lowe as Ellis in episode 203 of Unstable. Cr. John P. Fleenor/Netflix © 2024

Are you looking forward to the return of Unstable this August 2024? Let us know in the comments, and you can see Netflix’s full August lineup here.

