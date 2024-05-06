‘Unstable’ Season 2 Confirms August 2024 Netflix Release And Debuts First Looks

John Lowe and John Owen Lowe will soon return to our screens. Netflix confirmed today at its Netflix is a Joke Festival that season 2 of their comedy series is scheduled to arrive globally on Thursday, August 1st, 2024.

Following filming from November 2023 to January 2024, the series starring the Lowes returns after its debut in March 2023. Season 1 saw the duo go to great lengths to save their flailing biological research company.

Here’s the logline for the upcoming second season:

“Ellis (Rob Lowe) lays out a series of challenges and mind games for Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to determine if he has what it takes to succeed as heir to the Dragon empire. But does a newcomer have other ideas?”

The release date announcement includes a 47-second teaser of the upcoming season, plus some first looks. The teaser opens with Ellis Dragon behind bars (at least for a few seconds) as he prepares for his imminent incarceration. We also get a glimpse of the other hijinks in store for season 2.

A couple of new faces will join the second season of Unstable: Iris Apatow and Lamorne Morris are set to join the returning cast members from the successful first season.

The show’s second season (also consisting of eight episodes) features an impressive roster of writers, including Andrew Gurland, Sean Clements, Justin Nowell, Guy Endore-Kaiser, Dominic Eugene Dierkes, John Owen Lowe, Samantha Shanker, Alexander Rushfield, and Kate Loveless.

This announcement is one of three major reveals for Netflix’s scripted titles during the ongoing Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles so far. Last week, Netflix confirmed release dates for the final season of Cobra Kai (divided into three parts) and Emily in Paris (divided into two parts). The festival also hosts livestreams of various specials, including the John Mulaney series, the Tom Brady roast, and the Katt Williams special.

Finally, let’s take a sneak peek at the upcoming second season of Unstable with some first-look images:

Are you looking forward to the return of Unstable this August 2024? Let us know in the comments, and you can see Netflix’s full August lineup here.