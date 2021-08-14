TruTV Comedy ‘I’m Sorry’ Leaving Netflix US in September 2021

Andrea Savage’s comedy series is set to depart Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 of I’m Sorry are currently due to depart the service on September 13th, 2021 meaning your last full day to watch will be September 12th.

The sitcom series first debuted in 2017 with its second and final season airing in 2019. Sadly, the show was a casualty of the pandemic with it being canceled back in August 2020.

The show is still well-worth watching despite never getting a proper ending.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not watched yet:

“Life is a series of awkward situations for comedy writer and mom Andrea, thanks to plenty of neuroses and a knack for sticking her foot in her mouth.”

This departure only applies to Netflix in the United States as it’s the only region streaming the show. There’s almost no hope for the show being added to Netflix internationally.

It’s going to be a busy month for departures in September 2021 in the US. The region is set to see the departure of the high-profile BBC show Ripper Street as well as plenty of licensed movies.

Where will I’m Sorry stream next?

TruTV is currently streaming a season of the show but we suspect the show will take up permanent residence on TruTV’s parent company streaming service, HBO Max. That’s where Impractical Jokers and other titles from the network are now streaming mostly exclusively.

What does this mean for TruTV on Netflix?

Netflix has seen a number of TruTV titles come and go over the past few years. For example, The Carbonaro Effect arrived on Netflix with a collection back in 2018 before eventually departing in September 2019. The same can be said for Impractical Jokers.

Adam Ruins Everything was available on Netflix for 2 years departing in September 2020.

Some other TruTV titles still remain on Netflix US right now, however. Billy on the Street is still available with four seasons which were added back in November 2019 (these could depart in November 2021). Elsewhere in Canada, for example, Big Trick Energy was added just recently on July 1st.

In terms of what you should watch if you love the show. We’d recommend giving The CW’s In the Dark a spin which is currently airing its third season. We’d also recommend Lady Dynamite and Workin’ Moms.