‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ is Coming to Netflix Fall 2025: First Look & Everything We Know

This fall, Keira Knightly comes to Netflix in The Woman in Cabin 10, based on the best-selling thriller novel by Ruth Ware. During the streamer’s Next on Netflix event, we were given our first-look image at the upcoming film, coming later this year.

The Woman in Cabin 10 is directed by Simon Stone, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The psychological thriller movie has a stacked cast, too, including Keira Knightley (Pride & Prejudice), Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, The Hurt Locker), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface). Other cast members include:

David Ajala ( Star Trek: Discovery, The Dark Knight )

) Gitte Witt ( Cadaver, The Sleepwalker )

) Art Malik ( The Little Mermaid )

) Daniel Ings ( The Gentlemen , Lovesick )

, ) David Morrissey ( The Walking Dead , Sherwood )

, ) Christopher Rygh ( Vikings: Valhalla )

) Paul Kaye ( Game of Thrones )

) Kaya Scodelario ( The Gentlemen , Crawl )

) Lisa Loven Kongsli ( Force Majeure )

) John Macmillan ( House of the Dragon )

) Pippa Bennett-Warner ( Gangs of London )

) Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters (People)

The story is a thriller and murder mystery that takes place on a luxury cruise. Check out Netflix’s official description for the film below:

While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for. Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.

Netflix debuts first look at Keira Knightley in The Woman in Cabin 10!

In January 2025, Netflix unveiled our first look at the upcoming movie during its Next on Netflix event, which showcases all of the streamer’s biggest releases of the year. The image features Keira Knightley and Guy Pearce. See for yourself:

The Woman in Cabin 10 releases in Fall 2025

The Woman in Cabin 10 began filming on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, England in September 2024. The production was relatively short, wrapping in November 2024.

Netflix has confirmed that the movie will arrive this fall. There is currently no word on any theatrical releases.

Ruth Ware is also writing a sequel to The Woman in Cabin 10, titled The Woman in Suite 11, which is coming in Summer 2025. There’s plenty of room for the movie to get a sequel, should it be a success! Will you be watching The Woman in Cabin 10? Let us know in the comments below!