Netflix Original Series ‘The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes’ Leaving Netflix

All three seasons of The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, a BBC series that’s labeled as a Netflix Original in all regions outside the United Kingdom are set to leave the service in July 2022.

Hosted by Piers Taylor and Caroline Quentin the documentary series first aired on British televisions in January 2017 and was renewed for a second season that then aired in February 2018.

Each episode had you jetting around the world to look at homes that saw architecture pushed to its limits whether it’s because the house is built in a strange location or in challenging environments.

The first season was then added to Netflix as a Netflix Original in March 2018 with season 2 being split up into two halves. The first half of season 1 arrived in September 2018 with the second in January 2019.

Netflix UK did stream the show for a period of time with it being added in January 2018 and then removed 29 months later in June 2020.

Now the show is set to leave Netflix in all regions on July 1st, 2022 with your final day to watch being June 30th, 2022.

Since Netflix first licensed this series as a Netflix Original they’ve been hard at work building their own catalog of home renovation and what we’d call “showcase docu-series” in this same genre.

Over the years we’ve seen Netflix release the likes of Amazing Interiors, Million Dollar Beach House, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, and Dream Home Makeover all joining the platform meaning that you likely won’t notice this specific removal or still have your request fulfilled when looking for a show of this genre.

For many, the concept of Netflix Originals leaving the platform may seem alien but it’s going to be an ongoing trend, particularly over the next few years. We’re maintaining a list of all the Netflix Originals that have been removed here.

Will you be checking out The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes before it leaves Netflix in July 2022? Let us know in the comments.