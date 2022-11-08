Netflix Anounced New Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’

Netflix has officially unveiled a new reggaeton comedy series starring Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor called Neon. Here are the early details on what you can expect from the new show reportedly due to begin production in early 2023.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“Neon focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton. The show chronicles not only their larger than life dreams but the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry.”

Production on the new series is expected to begin early next year and run through to April 2023. The series will be filmed in Puerto Rico, but Netflix could not confirm production timelines.

The first season of Neon is set to consist of 8 episodes.

Shea Serrano created the series. The prolific author is behind the NYTimes best sellers The Rap Year Book and Basketball (and Other Things).

In the TV space, Serrano was executive producer on the 2019 AMC documentary Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America and is serving as a writer on Primo, coming soon to Amazon’s Freevee and Hulu’s Miguel Wants to Fight.

Max Searle makes his Netflix return with Neon following working on the 3-time Emmy-winning comedy series The Ranch and Lady Dynamite. More recently, Searle has been working on FX’s Dave.

The series comes from SB Projects, founded by Scooter Braun and a division of Ithaca Holdings LLC. They’re behind titles like FX’s Dave, CBS’s Scorpion, Never Say Never, and for Netflix, they’ve previously produced the docuseries Excuse Me, I Love You.

Who is in the cast for Netflix’s Neon?

Tyler Dean Flores will lead the cast playing Santi, who is described as talented, charming, and a budding reggaeton artist hoping to make it big.

Tyler Dean Flores has previously featured in Netflix’s award-winning series When They See Us but more recently was seen in the Disney+/Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment represent Tyler Dean Flores.

The two main friends of the Santi’s in the series are:

Emma Ferrerira (ARRAY’s Learn to Swim, Midnight at the Paradise) who will play Nes

(ARRAY’s Learn to Swim, Midnight at the Paradise) who will play Nes Jordan Mendoza (ZIWE and Netflix’s upcoming series Jigsaw) will play Felix

Larissa Giroux represents Emma Ferreira at OAZ and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Rounding out the main cast is Courtney Taylor, who will be playing A&R rep Mia. Taylor is best known for playing Sequoia in HBO’s Insecure series.

Jessica Caldrello and Wendy O’Brien serve as casting directors on the new series.

We’ll update you with new developments regarding Neon as and when we get it.