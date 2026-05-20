‘Maternal Instinct’: Shocking Texas True Crime Documentary Coming to Netflix in June 2026

Netflix is bolstering its summer true-crime slate with Maternal Instinct, a new documentary feature from Story Syndicate that explores one of the most harrowing murder cases in recent Texas history. Scheduled to premiere globally on June 12th, 2026, the feature dives into the horrifying fetal abduction case that sent shockwaves across the country.

If you keep close tabs on Netflix’s gripping true-crime catalog, this upcoming release will undoubtedly be on your radar. Here’s everything you need to know about Maternal Instinct.

What is Maternal Instinct about?

Directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Texas Killing Fields, Unsolved Mysteries), Maternal Instinct investigates the chilling 2020 crime committed by Taylor Parker.

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads:

“In a small East Texas town, a young woman from a wealthy family falls for a local hog trapper. Their relationship appears perfect and within months she’s pregnant and proudly showing off her baby bump all over social media. But when a state trooper pulls her over and discovers she has just given birth in her car, her story quickly falls apart, exposing the truth behind a terrifying and unthinkable crime.”

The True Story Behind the Documentary:

For those unfamiliar with the real-world case, the documentary centers on the tragic murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock in New Boston, Texas.

In October 2020, Taylor Rene Parker—who had faked her own pregnancy for ten months using a silicone belly, forged ultrasounds, and fake gender reveal parties in an effort to keep her boyfriend, Wade Griffin (the local hog trapper mentioned in the synopsis)—attacked the expectant mother inside her home.

Parker brutally murdered Simmons-Hancock and performed a crude C-section to steal her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. Parker fled the scene and was later pulled over for speeding by a Texas State Trooper in DeKalb. Covered in blood and with the deceased infant in her lap, she attempted to claim she had just given birth on the side of the road. Her web of lies rapidly unraveled when she was taken to a nearby Oklahoma hospital, where medical staff found no signs of recent childbirth.

In November 2022, a Bowie County jury sentenced Taylor Parker to death, making her one of the few women on Texas Death Row. That sentence was recently upheld in November 2025.

Who is behind the documentary?

The feature hails from Story Syndicate, the production powerhouse behind heavily-viewed Netflix docs like Unknown, Harry & Meghan, and Depp v. Heard.

Producers: Joshua Levine, Samantha DeMaria, Jon Bardin

Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Tommy Coriale, Jessica Dimmock, Ryan Mazie

Will you be checking out Maternal Instinct when it drops on Netflix this June? Let us know in the comments down below and you can add the title to your queue here. For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout June 2026, keep it locked here.