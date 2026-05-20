‘Hawaii Five-0’ Returning to Netflix After Seven Years But There’s A Catch

Get ready to say “Book ’em, Danno” all over again. The smash-hit CBS procedural Hawaii Five-0 is officially returning to Netflix in the United States and the United Kingdom, although there’s a big catch: not all seasons are on the way. Only seasons 1 through 5 are currently set to be available, which are set to drop on June 1st, 2026.

If you feel like you’ve seen the sun-drenched crime drama on Netflix before, you aren’t experiencing déjà vu. Long-time Netflix subscribers will remember that Hawaii Five-0 used to be a massive staple on the platform, with new seasons dropping annually before its eventual removal over seven years ago.

A modern reimagining of the classic 1968 series, the 2010 reboot ran for a whopping ten seasons before wrapping up its impressive 240-episode run in April 2020. The action-packed drama follows an elite state police task force set up to fight major crimes in the Aloha State. It stars Alex O’Loughlin as the fiercely dedicated Lt. Commander Steve McGarrett and Scott Caan as his by-the-book partner Danny “Danno” Williams. The early seasons feature a stellar ensemble cast, including Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, and Masi Oka.

When was Hawaii Five-0 last on Netflix?

If you want to take a trip down streaming memory lane, Hawaii Five-0 had a very healthy first run on Netflix US. The series originally washed ashore on February 28th, 2015, with its first four seasons. From there, it received regular annual updates like clockwork:

February 28, 2015: Seasons 1-4 added

September 25, 2015: Season 5 added

September 13, 2016: Season 6 added

July 2, 2017: Season 7 added

June 30, 2018: Season 8 added

However, as the streaming wars heated up and CBS began clawing back its content to build up CBS All Access (which later morphed into Paramount+), the series departed Netflix US entirely on February 25th, 2019.

There is a catch to its 2026 return…

While fans will be thrilled to see the beloved task force make a grand return, Netflix isn’t getting the entire 10-season run all at once.

When the show drops on June 1st, only Seasons 1-5 will be added to the library. This equates to 118 episodes—more than enough for a hefty summer binge-watch, but it does mean you’ll be left hanging right after the explosive Season 5 finale.

Currently, there is no official release date for when the back half of the series (Seasons 6-10) will hit Netflix in the US or the UK. However, this split-season licensing strategy has become incredibly common for Netflix in recent years. By dropping the first five seasons initially, Netflix can gauge subscriber interest. If McGarrett and the team manage to crack the Netflix Top 10 and pull in strong viewing hours, it is highly likely that Netflix and Paramount Global will strike a deal to license the remaining seasons later in the year or in early 2027.

Why is Hawaii Five-0 returning now?

The addition of Hawaii Five-0 continues Netflix’s massive push into licensing older, proven broadcast network procedurals. Following the runaway streaming success of shows like Suits, NCIS, and S.W.A.T., Netflix has been actively collaborating with rival studios to bring long-running, easily bingeable dramas to its global audience to boost engagement.

For the full list of what else is coming to Netflix in the US and the UK in June 2026, keep it locked right here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you excited to see Hawaii Five-0 return to Netflix this June? Will you be watching it for the first time, or are you going in for a rewatch? Let us know in the comments down below!