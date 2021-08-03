‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Emulating the success of the first season, the second season of Never Have I Ever has been a smash hit with subscribers. We’re still waiting on Netflix to decide the fate of Never Have I Ever, but we’re confident that the coming-of-age comedy will receive its deserved renewal soon.

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The Original series is loosely based on the experiences that Kaling had in her own youth. The show has swiftly become one of Netflix’s most popular and successful comedies to date.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 03/08/2021)

At the time of writing the second season of Never Have I Ever has only been available to stream on Netflix for just over two weeks. Netflix will often take its time deciding the future of its Originals, even when they are as popular as Never Have I Ever.

With 100% confidence, we believe Never Have I Ever will be returning for its third season, it’s just a matter of waiting for Netflix to make the announcement.

The reason why we’re so confident about the renewal of the show is due in part to how well the series has performed on the top lists on Netflix around the world.

Never Have I Ever made it into the top 10 lists of over 70 countries around the world, making it number one in several countries. The show was able to make it to number one in the United States for a short period of time before being quickly dethroned by Virgin River.

We should learn more about the future of Never Have I Ever soon.

What to expect from Never Have I Ever season 3

The Love Square

Devi was able to surprise even herself when she had Ben and Paxton on either arm as she struggled to decide which of the two boys. she wanted as her boyfriend. Eventually losing both boys, Devi was able to rekindle her relationship with Paxton just in time for the school’s winter dance.

Despite his budding relationship with new girl Aneesa, Ben is visibly upset that Devi and Paxton have begun to patch things up. However, Eleanor reassured Ben that Devi originally wanted to be with him, so he’s only out of the race to be Devi’s boyfriend only if he chooses to be.

Ben is now left with a choice, does he pursue Devi and abandon his new relationship with Aneesa, or does he try to make things work with his new girlfriend despite his heart lingering elsewhere?

Devi x Paxton

Devi and Paxton have begun to patch things up, but there’s still a lot for the pair to work on before they’ll be in a truly committed and happy relationship.

Next season will definitely explore that relationship more, especially the challenges they’ll each face.

In an interview with EW, creator Mindy Kaling may have already alluded to what the future holds for Devi and Paxton;

I’ve watched enough romantic comedies that it’s not interesting unless it’s constantly shifting and changing. Having the lead character be happy in love is not super interesting to me. It’s more suspenseful when we don’t know.

Given the comments made by Kaling, we expect to see plenty more bumps in the road for Devi and Paxton.

Who can we expect to return in Never Have I Ever season 3?

We can expect to see the majority of the cast of Never Have I Ever season 2 return for the third season;

Cast Member Role Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Devi Vishwakumar Poorna Jagannathan Nalini Vishwakumar Darren Barnet Paxton Hall-Yoshida John McEnroe John McEnroe / Narrator Benjamin Norris Trent Harrison Jaren Lewison Ben Gross Richa Moorjani Kamala Lee Rodriguez Fabiola Torres Ramona Young Eleanor Wong Christina Kartchner Eve Megan Suri Aneesa Common Dr. Chris Jackson

As we’re still waiting for confirmation on the third season, there’s no casting news for season 3.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Netflix release date

There was a fifteen-month gap between the release of the first and second seasons of Never Have I Ever. Season 1 arrived in April 2020, and season 2 was released in July 2021.

If the third season follows a similar production schedule as season 2 then we may not see Never Have I Ever return to Netflix until October 2022.

Potential Release Date: October 2022

Would you like to see a third season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!