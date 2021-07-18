New ‘Kingdom’ Spin-Off Rumoured to be in Development at Netflix

A brand new Kingdom spin-off is rumored to be in development at Netflix, titled “Kingdom: Three Characters.” We’re still waiting for confirmation, but below we’ll explore what it means for the future of the franchise.

Kingdom is by far and away one of the most popular Non-English language Netflix Originals, and arguably the most recognizable South Korean title on Netflix.

Kingdom already has two seasons to its name, and with fans ravenous for more, Netlfix is whetting their appetites with “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” on July 23rd, 2021.

With a third season still in limbo, fans will be delighted to learn that a new spin-off episode is rumored to be in development at Netflix. Newsen reports that on June 29th, 2021 an official from Netflix confirmed that “Kingdom: Three Characters” will be produced, but Netflix has since taken the stance that “nothing has been decided.”

What this could mean is Netflix might be waiting for the subscriber’s response to the upcoming Kingdom: Ashin of the North before making a decision on any further spin-offs. If the spin-off proves to be as popular as we expect, then we definitely expect to see more of Kingdom in some capacity in the future.

Please Note: The title of “Kingdom: Three Characters” was translated through google from Korean to English, so we’re unsure if this is the correct translation for the title.

What could Kingdom: Three Characters be about?

A tremendous amount of characters died throughout Kingdom, but thankfully some of our favorite heroes survived to fight another day.

In particular, Yeong-shin, the prolific imperial tiger hunter, was a fan favorite amongst many, and one many fans would love to see more of in action. With Kingdom: Ashin of the North introducing undead animals into the mix, such as tigers, who better to hunt undead beasts than Yeong-shin?

We could also follow Jo Bum Pal, the magistrate for Dongnae. The last we saw of Jo Bum Pal was when he was given possession of Seo Bi’s journal by Yeong-shin.

Lastly, we may see more of the young Crown Prince Yi Chang, who still has the virus lying dormant within him.

Would you like to see more Kingdom spin-offs on Netflix? Let us. know in the comments below!