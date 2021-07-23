Russian Netflix Original ‘Anna K’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is set to adapt Leo Tolstoy’s timeless classic Anna Karenina into a new series that will become the very first Netflix Original from Russia. Filmed entirely in the Russian language, Anna K will be a modern retelling of the classic story. Svetlana Khodchenkova will play the titular role.

Roman Kantor, the writer behind hit Russian series To The Lake, which airs on Netflix worldwide, will write the modern-day adaptation. Kantor will take on directing duties together with Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov, Natasha Merkulova, and Aleksey Chupov.

“To bring Anna Karenina into 21st-century Russia and to simultaneously introduce her to the whole world in her own language through the miracle of Netflix is a dream come true for me. Quite literally so, as the idea for this tv series came to me in a dream and I have been chasing it ever since.”

Netflix’s Anna K will be produced by 1-2-3 Entertainment, who were also behind To The Lake:

“We are really proud to be a part of one of the first Netflix projects in Russia – it is a big honor and a huge responsibility. To rephrase the famous quote, it is a small step for our company, but a huge step for the whole industry.”

Netflix’s director of original series Michael Azzolino also shared his excitement about this project in a statement

“We are incredibly proud to announce our first Russian series with 1-2-3 Production. The talented team of writers, directors, and producers have crafted an imaginative and immersive series. We are excited to help bring their vision for this much-admired story to our members in Russia and the world.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Anna K:

What’s the plot of Anna K?

Netflix’s Anna K is the modern adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s 1878 classic novel Anna Karenina. It has seen countless adaptation over the years in films, TV, radio, ballet and opera. Anna Karenina is considered one of the best novels ever written by many writers to this day. As reported by THR, in the updated Netflix version, Anna Karenina is a socialite and wife of the soon-to-be governor of St. Petersburg, who enters a life-changing love affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir of an aluminum empire. Their affair threatens the delicate balance of their familial bonds and social relationships.

Who is cast in Anna K?

The titular character of Anna Karenina will be played by Svetlana Khodchenkova, who is quite prolific in Russian films and TV and also appeared in such western productions as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Wolverine.

Additional casting was revealed in late July 2021 via the official Netflix media blog.

Fedor Bondarchuk as Alexey Karenin

Yuliya Aleksandrova as Darya ‘Dolly’ Oblonskaya

Yuriy Kutsenko as Stepan ‘Stiva’ Oblonsky

Yuriy Borisov as Konstantin Levin

Alexander Tsypkin as Sergey Koznyshev

Tatiana Dogileva as Agathya Mikhailovna

Dasha Vereshchagina as Ekaterina ‘Kitty’ Shcherbatskaya

What’s the production status of Anna K?

No production dates are currently known for Anna K, but it is known that filming will take place on location in Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia.

When will Anna K be released on Netflix?

No release date has been revealed yet for Netflix’s Anna K.