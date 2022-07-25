Nicole Kidman Netflix Movie ‘The Family Affair’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is developing a highly anticipated new romantic comedy starring superstars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King. The movie will tell the story of a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss. Here’s what we know about the movie, which is tentatively titled, The Family Affair.

The yet-untitled romcom will be directed by Oscar nominee Richard LaGravenese, whose credits include P. S. I Love You, Paris je t’aime, Freedom Writers and more. The script was co-written by LaGravenese with Carrie Solomon.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman are producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Tara Feldstein, Chase Paris, and Rich Delia serve as casting directors on the project.

Netflix bought the right for the script earlier in 2022.

What’s the plot of the movie?

Not a whole lot is known about the plot, but we have a brief logline:

The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

A further synopsis adds a bit more flesh to the story:

“Work as the assistant to super mega movie star, Chris Cole, a demanding and womanizing narcissist, is beginning to take its toll on Zara. On an impulse she quits her job, only to soon discover that her widowed mother has begun a romance with the famous playboy.”

Who is cast in the movie?

The movie’s main star will be the iconic actress Nicole Kidman, whose recent credits include Nine Perfect Strangers, Being Ricardos, and Aquaman.

Kidman has also worked with Netflix before on Ryan Murphy’s The Prom.

She will be joined by Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Baywatch) and Joey King (Uglies, The Kissing Booth).

Efron has worked with Netflix before on the reality series Down to Earth with Zac Efron which is soon returning for a second season.

Netflix announced the main cast on June 14, 2022, via Twitter:

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King will star in an upcoming romcom on Netflix — a surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. pic.twitter.com/L8OnpDlztT — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

What’s the production status of the movie?

The yet-untitled movie is currently in pre-production and is set to start filming in August 2022.

Most production listings suggest that filming will begin in early August 2022 and run through to October 2022. It’ll be taking place entirely in Atlanta, Georgia.

What’s the Netflix release date for the movie?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for The Family Affair, but considering its production start later this year, we can likely expect a 2023 release.