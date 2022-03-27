On My Block Spinoff ‘Freeridge’: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has announced a new spinoff to On My Block which came to an end on October 4th, 2021. We’ve got all the details released by Netflix on the new series plus some additional insights into the characters that will feature in Freeridge.

On My Block has been one of the shining examples of Netflix’s comedy lineup in recent years. The show first debuted on Netflix back in March 2018 and is now headed into its fourth and final season on Netflix.

But ahead of the final season, Netflix has announced that while the flagship series is coming to an end, we will be returning to the fictional LA town of Freeridge again with the new spin-off.

Here’s a little logline that gives a tease as to what we can expect from the spinoff:

“The stories of Freeridge continue in this ON MY BLOCK spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.”

Who’s involved in Freeridge?

The entire team is coming back to produce the new On My Block spin-off.

Serving as executive producers and co-creators are Lauren Lungerich (who signed a coveted overall deal with Netflix last year) and Jamie Dooner. Both of whom are currently hard at work on their next Netlfix project Boo, Bitch headlined by Lana Condor. Dooner worked on the pilot episode of the show.

The core showrunning team (who also have co-creator and executive producer credits) are Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft.

The three put out a statement alongside the announcement from Netflix saying:

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about ON MY BLOCK were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on FREERIDGE, a more female driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies.”

Eddie on Twitter thanked the fans of On My Block for getting them a spin-off saying:

“This doesn’t happen without the support of our amazing On My Block fans. We love you!!! And thank you Netflix for continuing to give us a platform to tell our stories!!!”

What characters will feature in Freeridge on Netflix?

As part of Netflix’s announcement, they announced that four new cast members will headline the new spin-off.

Although their names may have changed, here are the four main characters we’re expecting to see featured in Freeridge.

Cameron will be the lead of the new series who is a BIPOC who hasn’t dated any girls because he’s petrified of them. He does, however, date many boys. He’s been raised by his co-dependent divorced parents who still talk.

will be the lead of the new series who is a BIPOC who hasn’t dated any girls because he’s petrified of them. He does, however, date many boys. He’s been raised by his co-dependent divorced parents who still talk. Demi is described as an Asian regular character who is described as a second-generation Asian-American who is an optimist and a social worker. Demi is a hard-core romantic but can’t find anyone to match her levels of energy.

is described as an Asian regular character who is described as a second-generation Asian-American who is an optimist and a social worker. Demi is a hard-core romantic but can’t find anyone to match her levels of energy. Gloria is a Latino/Hispanic character who is described as the “secret glue of the crew” and a highly driven individual.

is a Latino/Hispanic character who is described as the “secret glue of the crew” and a highly driven individual. Ines is also a member of the Latino / Hispanic community and is Gloria’s little sister but super smart given that she got to skip a grade at school.

On October 8th, Netflix announced the four main cast members (unclear how they match up to those above – we’ll update once we know!)

Bryana Salaz (as seen in Netflix’s Malibu Rescue and Team Kaylie)

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (as seen in Launchpad and The 90 Day Plan)

Ciara Riley Wilson (as seen in L.A.’s Finest and Kim Possible)

Shiv Pai (as seen in Uncut Gems & Iron Fist)

It’s unclear whether any of the original cast will appear in any kind of cameos.

When will Freeridge be in production?

This is where things get complicated, when we first got word of the show it was dubbed as a “planted spin-off” meaning that filming likely took place on a pilot episode with the view to possibly air it within season 4 of On My Block. That didn’t come to pass, however, but we did get the picture from a set (as seen at the top of this article).

All American: Homecoming received a planted spin-off in season 3 of the series which has now been greenlit into a full-fledged series.

Filming for Netflix’s Freeridge we can now reveal is due to take place between May 9th through July 5th, 2022.

It’ll naturally be filming in Los Angeles, California.

You can queue up the series to your Netflix list right now so you get notified of when the series releases using this link.