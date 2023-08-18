‘One Piece: Film Gold’ and Multiple TV Specials Coming to Netflix in September 2023

More One Piece content is heading to Netflix in September 2023 with the addition of the One Piece Film: Gold and multiple TV specials.

In the past decade, we’ve seen some excellent movies from One Piece. Not to mention we’ve also seen some great TV specials that have seen pre-time skip One Piece reanimated.

Over the past couple of years, Netflix has seen multiple seasons of One Piece added to the library. At the end of August 2023, the first-ever live-action adaptation One Piece series will arrive exclusively on Netflix.

When is One Piece: Film Gold and the TV specials coming to Netflix?

Here’s the full list of One Piece content arriving on Friday, September 1st, 2023;

Movies

One Piece Film: Gold (2016) – The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.

TV Specials

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014) – In the middle of Luffy’s 2-year training to take on the New World, he helps Boa Hancock after her sisters are kidnapped by a pirate that escaped the 6th level of Impel Down.

One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016) – A girl named Olga is pursued by both the World Government and a man named Mad Treasure, as she is the only one who knows the location of Pure Gold, a substance that can buy the entire world. Olga ends up sailing with the Straw Hat Pirates, and they journey to find the Pure Gold on the lost island of Alchemi, which is located inside the stomach of a large angler fish named Bonbori.

One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends’ Great Adventure (2017) – The words that Gold Roger, the King of the Pirates, uttered just before his death excited the masses and the world entered a Great Pirate Era! There is a group of young pirates who are about to set sail on the Grand Line. Monkey D. Luffy, a rubber man. Roronoa Zoro aka “Pirate Hunter.” Usopp, a sniper. Sanji, a seafaring cook. And “Cat Burglar” Nami. They, the Straw Hats, all place a foot upon a barrel and make their vows before their next journey across the great ocean

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015) – Kōmei devises a plan where Zoro and Sanji take part in an eating contest, and the two eat a strange “good-for-nothing-only” mushroom that turns them into good-for-nothing men. The two are then locked in a jail cell. When the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates chase after their imprisoned crew, they land on the island of Nebulandia, which features a mysterious fog made from sea water, and it has the same effects as seastone. The Straw Hat Pirates’ arrival on Nebulandia is also a part of Kōmei’s plan.

One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018) – One day, a giant ship falls onto the Straw Hats from the sky. After a narrow escape, and while they are still in shock, a map to the “Sky Island” is carried to them by the wind. While researching for the way there, they meet another pirate and learn that he is a descendant of an infamous Sky Island explorer who was even depicted in a picture book “Noland The Liar” four centuries ago. However, Noland was possibly not a liar after all and might actually have gone to Sky Island.

How many seasons and episodes of One Piece are there on Netflix?

At the time of writing you can find 15 seasons, and 381 episodes of the One Piece anime on Netflix. This takes you from the beginning of the Romance Dawn Arc, and all the way to the end of the Thriller Bark saga.

Are you looking forward to watching One Piece Film: Gold and the other TV specials on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!