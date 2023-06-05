More Seasons of ‘One Piece’ Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Time to set sail once more as even more seasons of the One Piece anime are coming to Netflix in July 2023!

Since June 2020, Netflix has been receiving new seasons of the One Piece anime on a semi-regular basis. While there are still several hundred episodes of the anime not on Netflix, there are still hundreds available for fans to binge, and even more on the way soon.

In February 2023, the remaining episode of the Enies Lobby, CP9, and Goodbye Going Merry arcs was added to the library, taking the total number of episodes from 263 to 325.

So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 1 East Blue 1-61 12/06/2020 2 Entering the Grand Line 62-77 12/06/2020 3 Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 78-91 12/06/2020 4 Alabasta 92-130 12/06/2020 5 Filler 131-143 22/05/2022 6 Skypiea 144-173 22/05/2022 7 The Golden Bell 174-195 22/05/2022 8 The Naval Fortress 196-207 22/06/2022 9 The Foxy Pirate Crew 208-228 22/06/2022 10 Water 7 229-263 22/06/2022 11 Enies Lobby 264-284 20/02/2023 12 CP9 285-306 20/02/2023 13 Goodbye Going, Merry 307-325 20/02/2023

When are more episodes of One Piece coming to Netflix?

More seasons of One Piece have been confirmed to be coming to Netflix on July 1st, 2023.

The number of seasons arriving has yet to be revealed, but it’s our expectation that we’ll see only two new seasons arrive.

The two seasons in question will be a small filler arc, and then the entirety of Thriller Bark.

Seasons Arc Episodes 14 TV Original 2 326-336 15 Thriller Bark 337-381

This will take the total number of episodes of One Piece on Netflix to 381.

If we’re lucky we may also see the Saboady Archipelago arc added too, however, we expect the arc to be added to Netflix at a later date.

What seasons of One Piece can we expect to be added next?

If the Saboady Archipelago is not included in the next batch of seasons coming July, we expect to see the following seasons arrive at an undetermined date.

Q3/Q4 2023 TBA

Seasons Arc Episodes 16 Saboady Archipelago 382-405 17 406/407 406-407

Q1/Q2 2024

Seasons Arc Episodes 18 Island of Women 408-421 19 Impel Down 422-458

Q3/Q4 2024

Seasons Arc Episodes 20 Marineford 459-498

Are you looking forward to watching more seasons of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!