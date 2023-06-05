More Seasons of ‘One Piece’ Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Time to set sail once more as even more seasons of the One Piece anime are coming to Netflix in July 2023!
Since June 2020, Netflix has been receiving new seasons of the One Piece anime on a semi-regular basis. While there are still several hundred episodes of the anime not on Netflix, there are still hundreds available for fans to binge, and even more on the way soon.
In February 2023, the remaining episode of the Enies Lobby, CP9, and Goodbye Going Merry arcs was added to the library, taking the total number of episodes from 263 to 325.
So far, Netflix has the following seasons of the One Piece anime:
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|1
|East Blue
|1-61
|12/06/2020
|2
|Entering the Grand Line
|62-77
|12/06/2020
|3
|Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
|78-91
|12/06/2020
|4
|Alabasta
|92-130
|12/06/2020
|5
|Filler
|131-143
|22/05/2022
|6
|Skypiea
|144-173
|22/05/2022
|7
|The Golden Bell
|174-195
|22/05/2022
|8
|The Naval Fortress
|196-207
|22/06/2022
|9
|The Foxy Pirate Crew
|208-228
|22/06/2022
|10
|Water 7
|229-263
|22/06/2022
|11
|Enies Lobby
|264-284
|20/02/2023
|12
|CP9
|285-306
|20/02/2023
|13
|Goodbye Going, Merry
|307-325
|20/02/2023
When are more episodes of One Piece coming to Netflix?
More seasons of One Piece have been confirmed to be coming to Netflix on July 1st, 2023.
The number of seasons arriving has yet to be revealed, but it’s our expectation that we’ll see only two new seasons arrive.
The two seasons in question will be a small filler arc, and then the entirety of Thriller Bark.
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|14
|TV Original 2
|326-336
|15
|Thriller Bark
|337-381
This will take the total number of episodes of One Piece on Netflix to 381.
If we’re lucky we may also see the Saboady Archipelago arc added too, however, we expect the arc to be added to Netflix at a later date.
What seasons of One Piece can we expect to be added next?
If the Saboady Archipelago is not included in the next batch of seasons coming July, we expect to see the following seasons arrive at an undetermined date.
Q3/Q4 2023 TBA
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|16
|Saboady Archipelago
|382-405
|17
|406/407
|406-407
Q1/Q2 2024
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|18
|Island of Women
|408-421
|19
|Impel Down
|422-458
Q3/Q4 2024
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|20
|Marineford
|459-498
Are you looking forward to watching more seasons of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!