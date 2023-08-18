What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 18th, 2023

It’s a busy mid-month of new additions for Netflix UK this week. With 48 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed, there’s plenty for subscribers to watch if you find yourself inside the house this weekend.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

The Monkey King (2023) N

Director: Anthony Stacchi

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Ron Yuan

The story of The Monkey King is one of China’s most beloved fables and the inspiration behind so many stories we know and love today. One of Netflix’s big summer animated releases, there shouldn’t be a single subscriber sleeping on The Monkey King this weekend.

A stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons, gods, and his own ego, along the way.

Mask Girl (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 7 | Director: Kim Yong-hoon

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Daniel

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Mask Girl has the potential to be Netlfix’s dark horse of the Summer.

“An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.”

Halloween Kills (2021)

Director: David Gorden Green

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle

The second movie of the latest Halloween trilogy arrives on Netflix for the first time. Further down the line, we expect to see the third film of the trilogy on the streaming service, Halloween Ends on the streaming service.

The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all.

33 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 18th, 2023

10 Days of a Bad Man (2023) N

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Buya Hamka Vol. 1 (2023)

Christmas with the Coopers (2015)

Daredevil (2003)

Dear John (2010)

Early Man (2018)

Eye of the Storm (2023)

Game of Death (2010)

Ghosts of War (2020)

Gladiator (2000)

Halloween Kills (2021)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Kavacham (2018)

Long Live the Bonus Family (2022)

Love You Long Time (2023)

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (2023) N

Madagascar (2005)

Monte Carlo (2011)

OMG! Oh My Girl (2022)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Roja (1992)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Founder (2016)

The Monkey King (2023) N

The Son of Bigfoot (2018)

The Stepfather (2009)

TIM (2023)

Yuddham Sharanam 92017)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 18th, 2023

Ackley Bridge (Season 5)

Behind Your Touch (Season 1) N

Derry Girls (Season 3)

Guns & Gulaabs (Season 1) N

Kongsuni and Friends (2 Seasons)

Mask Girl (Season 1) N

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2) N

The Chosen One (Season 1) N

The Upshaws (Part 4) N

When I Fly Towards You (Season 1)

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 18th, 2023

A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case (2023) N

Untold: Hall of Shame (2023) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 18th, 2023

At Home With the Furys (Season 1) N

Dogs Behaving Very Badly (3 Seasons)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 18th, 2023

Jared Freid: 37 & Single (2023) N

