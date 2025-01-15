‘One Piece’ Season 2 Casts Dragon, Igaram and Ipponmatsu

Netflix News One Piece

We were expecting a break from the cast announcements, but for the second time in as many days, three cast members have been announced for One Piece with the characters of Dragon, Igaram, and Ipponmatsu revealed.

Three new cast members were announced yesterday, and with today’s cast announcement, this takes the total number of new cast members up to 27 for the second season! For more details on the cast and everything related to One Piece season 2, you can find our ongoing preview here.

Rigo Sanchez as Dragon

Rigo Sanchez will play the role of Dragon. The actor will be instantly recognizable to Outer Banks fans as Lightner. Sanchez also starred as Rigo Vasquez in Station 19 and Manny in Animal Kingdom.

One Piece anime and manga fans know the full identity of Dragon, but we won’t be diving too much into Dragon’s lore here for the sake of keeping live-action fans spoiler-free. 

Dragon appears in Loguetown, where the Straw Hats will have a run-in with the local marine garrison helmed by Captain Smoker.

Rico Sanchez Dragon One Piece S

‘One Piece’ Season 2: All 27 New Cast Members & Everything We Know So Far

Yonda Thomas as Igaram

Yonda Thomas will play the role of Igaram. The actor will be seen on Netflix next month in the South African film Umjolo: My Beginnings, My End!. Thomas is most well known for starring in movies such as Happiness Ever After, Seriously Single, and Mrs Right Guy, and for television shows such as Red Ink and How to Ruin Christmas.

Igaram is the loyal attendant to the royal family of Alabasta, and the protector of its princess, Nefertari Vivi.

Yonda Thomas As Igaram

James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu

James Hiroyuki Liao plays the role of Ipponmatsu. The actor starred in several episodes of Barry in the role of Albert Nguyen. He also starred in nine episodes of Orphan Black: Echoes. Much of Liao’s career has seen him star in small roles, but his credits include titles such as:

  • Blue Bloods
  • The Dropout
  • Manifest
  • Iron Fist
  • SEAL Team
  • Preacher
  • NCIS
  • House
  • 24
  • Prison Break
  • CSI
  • Bones
  • Law & Order

We would argue that his best role to date was to provide Kenji’s voice and motion capture in the PlayStation video game Ghost of Tsushima.

Ipponmatsu is the owner of an arms store in Loguetown, who encounters Zoro when the green-haired swordsman goes in search of a replacement for his blades. 

James Hiro Yuki Liao Ipponmatsu

Are you happy with the recent cast announcement for One Piece? Let us know in the comments below!

Poster Netflix Synopsis: "With his straw hat and ragtag crew, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga."

Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd
Season Additions:
  • - Season 22 - PUNK HAZARD was added to Netflix on November 1st, 2024
  • - Season 21 - Fishman Island was added to Netflix on July 1st, 2024
  • - Season 21 - New Episodes Weekly was added to Netflix on January 13th, 2024
  • - Season 20 was added to Netflix on January 1st, 2024
  • - Season 19 was added to Netflix on December 1st, 2023
  • - 3 New Seasons was added to Netflix on October 1st, 2023
  • - Season 1 was added to Netflix on August 31st, 2023
  • - 2 New Seasons was added to Netflix on July 1st, 2023
  • - 4 New Seasons was added to Netflix on February 20th, 2023
  • - 3 Seasons was added to Netflix on July 22nd, 2022
  • - 3 New Seasons was added to Netflix on June 22nd, 2022
  • - 3 New Seasons was added to Netflix on May 22nd, 2022
  • - 4 Seasons was added to Netflix on June 12th, 2020
